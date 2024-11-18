Mokoena wants to follow in Williams’ Ballon D’Or footsteps

'I am very proud he was nominated for a Ballon D'Or!' said Sundowns midfielder Mokoena.

Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena would love to one day emulate his teammate Ronwen Williams and be nominated for a Ballon D’Or.

Bafana captain and goalkeeper Williams’ spectacular 2024 saw him on the shortlist for the Yachine Trophy awarded to the best goalkeeper on the planet. Williams attended the awards ceremony in Paris at the end of October. The trophy eventually went to Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, but it was a proud moment for all South Africans.

Captain Williams

Williams has proved a fantastic leader for Bafana under head coach Hugo Broos. He famously saved four penalties in one shootout against Cape Verde at the Africa Cup of Nations finals quarterfinals at the start of the year.

On Friday, Williams skippered Bafana and kept another clean sheet as a 2-0 win over Uganda sent them to the top of 2025 AFCON qualifying Group K. Already qualified for Morocco 2025, South Africa can seal their place at the top of the group with a win over South Sudan at the Cape Town Stadium today.

“Ronza is a good leader,” Mokoena told reporters this week. The pair have been together for most of their club career too. Both played for SuperSport and are currently at Mamelodi Sundowns.

“He doesn’t talk much, when he does he is sometimes very harsh!

“But he has the attributes of a leader and he shows it on and off the field. His achievements also motivate you. I came with him from SuperSport to where he is now. In his first game for Bafana (a 5-0 friendly defeat to Brazil) he didn’t do well but look at him now!

Mokoena – I want to be there!

“The people around him are doing a great job too. If it wasn’t for them he wouldn’t be where he is now. I am very proud he was nominated for a Ballon D’Or! Even me, I want to be there!”

For now, Mokoena can focus on helping Williams and the rest of his teammates to a fantastic end to the year, with a win over South Sudan. The visitors got their first points of the campaign with a 3-2 win at home to Congo-Brazzaville on the weekend. But Bafana should have too much firepower for them in the Mother City.