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Bafana hero Maseko – ‘It feels like a dream’

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By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

25 June 2026

05:37 am

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'The memes were trending but this team showed that they are capable,' said Bafana's goalscorer.

Thapelo Maseko - Bafana Bafana

South Africa’s Thapelo Maseko scored the goal that took Bafana Bafana into the last 32 of the Fifa World Cup finals. Picture: Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP

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Thapelo Maseko thanked both Bafana Bafana’s supporters and critics after his goal sealed a 1-0 win over South Korea that put Bafana Bafana into the knockout rounds of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana’s Maseko – ‘It is unbelievable’

Maseko struck in the 63rd minute as Bafana climbed to second in the group and set up a last 32 clash with Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“It is unbelievable, it feels like a dream,” the 22 year-old told television cameras.

“Credit to all the gents. The defence gave all and this win is for those who supported us and those who didn’t. They said there was a seven percent chance of us getting out of the group (before kick off), Yet here we are. We keep going.”

Bafana had their share of criticism after an opening loss to Mexico, with Maseko even telling reporters the players had been avoiding social media.

“We have been through a couple of hard matches from the first game, the media was bashing us all over. The memes were trending but this team showed that they are capable and strong and have the mentality in them.”

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Bafana Bafana FIFA World Cup South Korea

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