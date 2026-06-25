Bafana hero Maseko – ‘It feels like a dream’

'The memes were trending but this team showed that they are capable,' said Bafana's goalscorer.

Thapelo Maseko thanked both Bafana Bafana’s supporters and critics after his goal sealed a 1-0 win over South Korea that put Bafana Bafana into the knockout rounds of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana’s Maseko – ‘It is unbelievable’

Maseko struck in the 63rd minute as Bafana climbed to second in the group and set up a last 32 clash with Canada in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“It is unbelievable, it feels like a dream,” the 22 year-old told television cameras.

“Credit to all the gents. The defence gave all and this win is for those who supported us and those who didn’t. They said there was a seven percent chance of us getting out of the group (before kick off), Yet here we are. We keep going.”

‘The memes were trending’

Bafana had their share of criticism after an opening loss to Mexico, with Maseko even telling reporters the players had been avoiding social media.

“We have been through a couple of hard matches from the first game, the media was bashing us all over. The memes were trending but this team showed that they are capable and strong and have the mentality in them.”