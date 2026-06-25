Bafana v South Korea: Player Ratings

Maseko's pace troubled the South Korean defence throughout the contest.

Bafana Bafana made history on Thursday by booking their place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage for the first time after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Korea.

Hugo Broos’ side finished second in Group A behind hosts Mexico, who maintained their perfect record by winning all three of their matches.

This is how we rated the performance of the Bafana players in Monterrey.

Bafana ratings

Ronwen Williams – 7

The captain organised his defence superbly and remained calm whenever South Korea threatened. Williams kept things simple, clearing his lines when required and ensuring there were no unnecessary risks at the back.

Aubrey Modiba – 7

Another encouraging display from the left-back. Modiba contributed at both ends of the pitch and looks to be growing into the tournament after overcoming the hamstring injury that troubled him before the World Cup.

Ime Okon – 7

The young defender continued his impressive run in the tournament with another assured performance. He handled South Korea’s attacking threat well and was dominant when dealing with crosses into the box.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi – 7

Mbokazi once again looked composed and mature. Together with Okon, he formed a solid partnership that helped Bafana secure their first clean sheet of the tournament.

Khuliso Mudau – 8

Arguably his best performance of the World Cup. Mudau was reliable defensively, composed in possession and played a key role in helping Bafana build attacks from the back.

Sphephelo Sithole – 7

After his disappointing red-card against Mexico, Sithole bounced back in style. He worked tirelessly in midfield, closed down spaces effectively and won numerous battles in the middle of the park.

Thalente Mbatha – 7

Tasked with a more advanced midfield role due to Teboho Mokoena’s absence, Mbatha delivered a disciplined performance. He worked hard throughout match even though he ran out of steam towards the end of the game as South Africa sat deeper after taking the lead.

Relebohile Mofokeng – 7

Mofokeng was at the heart of Bafana’s attacking play in the first half. His vision and passing regularly created openings, while his link-up play helped keep South Africa on the front foot.

Oswin Appollis – 6

The winger showed plenty of energy and intent but lacked the final ball when it mattered most. He combined well with his teammates before being replaced in the second half.

Thapelo Maseko – 8

Maseko’s pace troubled the South Korean defence throughout the contest. Although he missed opportunities before the break, he made no mistake in the 63rd minute, firing home the goal that sent Bafana into the knockout rounds.

Evidence Makgopa – 5

It was a frustrating evening for the striker. He failed to make the most of Bafana’s best first-half chance and also saw a header drift wide of the target.

Substitutes

Tshepang Moremi – 6

Moremi made an instant impact after coming off the bench. The winger was heavily involved in the move that led to Bafana’s goal and provided the assist for Maseko just moments after entering the fray.

Iqraam Rayners and Jayden Adams – N/A

Neither player was on the field long enough to receive a rating.