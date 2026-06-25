Broos lauds ‘historical’ Bafana after South Korea win

'It was so tough today but we played a very good game,' said the Bafana head coach.

Hugo Broos hailed Bafana Bafana’s history-makers after South Africa beat South Korea 1-0 on Wednesday in Monterrey to reach the last 32 of the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

Bafana to play Canada

South Africa’s win lifted them to second in Group A and they will now face Canada in the last 32 in Los Angeles on Sunday. It is the first time Bafana have ever got to the knockout phase of a World Cup finals.

“I know how it feels but it is difficult to explain,” Broos told television reporters after the match.

“It is a fantastic experience. It was so tough today but we played a very good game and had chances and were tactically very good. It was very difficult for South Korea to find space. We defended well and were dangerous.”

Broos admitted the last part of the game was extremely stressful after Bafana took the lead in the 63rd minute through Thapelo Maseko.

“The last 20 minutes my heart was beating and I wanted the game to be over as soon as possible,” said Broos.

Broos – ‘This is historical’

“This is historical, I am very happy for the guys. What we did in the last five years is amazing.”

Broos took over as Bafana head coach in 2021 and has turned around South Africa’s fortunes. He guided them to third place at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and got Bafana through qualifying for a World Cup finals for the first time in 24 years.

Broos described his players as more than just teammates.

“When you work together for five years, there is a connection,” he added.

“We have worked hard with the coaches and the players in so many moments they are as much friends as I am a coach telling them what to do. It is a fantastic combination.”