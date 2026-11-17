Mofokeng broke the deadlock in the 68th minute after capitalising on a defensive mistake by Kenya.

Bafana Bafana recorded a 2-1 victory over Kenya in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday night thanks to a brace by Relebohile Mofokeng.

Here is how all the Bafana players rated:

Ronwen Williams – 6/10

Williams didn’t have much to do as the Kenyan frontline struggled to create clear-cut chances for much of the game. He will feel aggrieved as there was a hint of offside in Mohammed Bajaber’s goal in the 89th minute.

Thabang Matuludi – 6/10

He lost possession needlessly at times, while his final ball let him down in the opposition half. A couple of his crosses from the right were also disappointing for a player of his quality.

Ime Okon – 6/10

Okon had a better outing than in the reverse fixture when Bafana’s defence conceded twice. Kenya were restricted to half-chances as the South African backline stood firm.

Olwethu Makhanya – 6/10

There were a couple of nervy moments for the centre-back, but he stood his ground. It was a much-improved performance from the Rangers defender following his costly mistake in Orlando a few days ago.

Samukele Kabini – 6/10

He missed a glorious opportunity in the first half after being played through by Oswin Appollis, sending his effort wide of the target. Apart from that, the left-back enjoyed a relatively good game.

Thalente Mbatha – 7/10

He put in a solid shift, covering plenty of ground in both defence and attack. He also tested Kenyan goalkeeper Byrne Odhiambo with a stinging effort in the second half, but his shot was parried away for a corner.

Teboho Mokoena – 6/10

It was another relatively quiet outing for the midfield general. He tried one of his trademark long-range efforts in the first half but failed to trouble Odhiambo. He was substituted in the 60th minute, with Siyanda Ndlovu coming on in his place.

Sphephelo Sithole – 6/10

He did well in front of the Bafana backline and provided cover whenever Kenya threatened. It was a mature performance from the defensive midfielder.

Relebohile Mofokeng – 9/10

Another outstanding performance from Bafana’s creative spark. He broke the deadlock in the 68th minute after capitalising on a defensive mistake by Kenya. It was nothing less than he deserved after knocking on the door for much of the match. He then completed his brace with four minutes remaining, producing a clever finish from outside the box.

Oswin Appollis – 8/10

Another lively performance from the tricky attacker. He was direct, caused problems for the Kenyan defence and created opportunities in both halves. It was somewhat surprising to see him make way for Mbekezeli Mbokazi with 20 minutes remaining.

Iqraam Rayners – 5/10

This was arguably one of his poorest performances in a Bafana Bafana jersey. He failed to trouble the Kenyan defence, although it must be noted that the service to the frontline was poor before he was substituted on the hour mark.

Substitutions

Lyle Foster – 5/10

Like Rayners, Foster struggled to make an impact up front and looked isolated at times. He also received very little service from those around him.

Siyanda Ndlovu – 7/10

He made an immediate impact after coming off the bench with 30 minutes remaining. His trickery and movement caused the Kenyan defence plenty of problems, while his involvement helped create the opening for Mofokeng’s goal.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi – 6/10

He came on with 20 minutes remaining and added some steel to the Bafana backline. Kenya finished the game strongly, but Mbokazi was on hand to block a couple of threatening efforts.

Bathusi Aubaas and Puso Dithejane

Both players came on with just three minutes remaining, which was not enough time to warrant a rating.