Bafana’s Pitso warns of threat from Eritrea striker

'They have a striker (Sulieman) who scores all the time,' said the Bafana head coach.

Pitso Mosimane has warned that Bafana Bafana will need to deal with the threat of Eritrea striker Ali Sulieman, as they take on the Red Sea Camels in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo on Wednesday.

Bafana to face Sulieman the sharp-shooter

Sulieman plays in Egypt for Al Masry, and scored three goals against Eswatini over two legs to help Eritrea qualify for the group stages of qualifying.

The 26-year-old also provided the assist from which Nahom Girmai netted Eritrea’s goal in their 1-1 draw with Kenya in their opening Group D qualifier in Nairobi on Saturday.

“The most important thing is that you have to give respect to the opponents (Eritrea),” said Mosimane.

“They are in our group and qualified to be in our group. We saw them against Eswatini, and they managed to win and qualify.

“They have a striker (Sulieman) who scores all the time. He is fast and shoots from any angle with his left or right foot. And he is deadly from set pieces and penalties. He is one important player we have to look after.

“They (Eritrea) gave Kenya a scare also. Kenya had to equalise at the end in Kenya. It shows you that you have to respect them because Kenya are a good team.

“But we also mustn’t forget about ourselves. We have a good team, we played well last time (Bafana beat Guinea 2-1 at the Orlando Amstel Arena in their opening Group D qualifier).

“We missed a few chances and we also need a bit of improvement like any other team. But we must stay positive, and respect our country. They is what I expect the boys to do, to show respect to the flag by fighting and working hard.

Injury blows

“I am happy we got the result (against Guinea). The attitude was good so we need the same attitude against Eritrea. We cannot give respect to Guinea, and not to Eritrea.”

Bafana will be without two of their Mamelodi Sundowns stars for the clash with Eritrea. Left back Aubrey Modiba and midfielder Teboho Mokoena picked up injuries against Guinea.

Samukele Kabini, who came off the bench to net the winner against Guinea, could come in for Modiba, while Bathusi Aubaas looks the most likely replacement for Mokoena.