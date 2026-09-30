Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Bafana’s Pitso warns of threat from Eritrea striker

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

3 minute read

30 September 2026

11:16 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'They have a striker (Sulieman) who scores all the time,' said the Bafana head coach.

Ali Sulieman - Eritrea

Eritrea’s Ali Sulieman is a striker Pitso Mosimane says Bafana must watch out for. Picture: Backpagepix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Pitso Mosimane has warned that Bafana Bafana will need to deal with the threat of Eritrea striker Ali Sulieman, as they take on the Red Sea Camels in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier at the Al Salaam Stadium in Cairo on Wednesday.

Bafana to face Sulieman the sharp-shooter

Sulieman plays in Egypt for Al Masry, and scored three goals against Eswatini over two legs to help Eritrea qualify for the group stages of qualifying.

The 26-year-old also provided the assist from which Nahom Girmai netted Eritrea’s goal in their 1-1 draw with Kenya in their opening Group D qualifier in Nairobi on Saturday.

“The most important thing is that you have to give respect to the opponents (Eritrea),” said Mosimane.

“They are in our group and qualified to be in our group. We saw them against Eswatini, and they managed to win and qualify.

“They have a striker (Sulieman) who scores all the time. He is fast and shoots from any angle with his left or right foot. And he is deadly from set pieces and penalties. He is one important player we have to look after.

“They (Eritrea) gave Kenya a scare also. Kenya had to equalise at the end in Kenya. It shows you that you have to respect them because Kenya are a good team.

“But we also mustn’t forget about ourselves. We have a good team, we played well last time (Bafana beat Guinea 2-1 at the Orlando Amstel Arena in their opening Group D qualifier).

“We missed a few chances and we also need a bit of improvement like any other team. But we must stay positive, and respect our country. They is what I expect the boys to do, to show respect to the flag by fighting and working hard.

Injury blows

“I am happy we got the result (against Guinea). The attitude was good so we need the same attitude against Eritrea. We cannot give respect to Guinea, and not to Eritrea.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Bafana will be without two of their Mamelodi Sundowns stars for the clash with Eritrea. Left back Aubrey Modiba and midfielder Teboho Mokoena picked up injuries against Guinea.

Samukele Kabini, who came off the bench to net the winner against Guinea, could come in for Modiba, while Bathusi Aubaas looks the most likely replacement for Mokoena.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Pitso Mosimane
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa US ambassador Bozell démarched again as Pretoria-Washington tensions escalate
News Taxi boss Oupa ‘King of the Sky’ Sindane in spotlight as Madlanga commission probes police escorts and criminal links
News Madlanga commission to lay criminal charges against Feroz Khan over non-attendance [VIDEO]
News Mass shootings: Weekend bloodshed leaves questions about police intelligence
News NHI tender scandal: Investigators probe ‘inflated’ contracts

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News