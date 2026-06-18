Bafana player ratings – Maseko and Mbokazi shine in Czechia draw

Bafana kept their World Cup hopes alive with a late penalty.

Bafana Bafana kept their FIFA World Cup hopes alive after coming back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw against Czechia in Atlanta on Thursday.

After conceding inside the opening six minutes, Hugo Broos’ side showed resilience and eventually earned a point thanks to Teboho Mokoena’s late penalty.

Phakaaathi’s Katlego Modiba rates the performances of the South African players.

Ronwen Williams – 6

The Bafana captain had a relatively quiet afternoon, dealing comfortably with routine saves as Czechia relied heavily on set-pieces. However, he may feel he could have done better to keep out Michal Sadilek’s early opener.

Khuliso Mudau – 6

Mudau grew into the game after a shaky start. The experienced right-back defended well and provided a useful outlet going forward, showing composure whenever Bafana came under pressure.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi – 7

Another mature display from the young defender. Mbokazi was strong in his duels, won aerial battles and looked comfortable throughout. He was arguably Bafana’s standout defender once again.

Ime Okon – 5

Apart from the early lapse in concentration that led to Czechia’s opening goal, Okon put in a solid shift at the back. He helped organise the defence well as South Africa dominated possession for lengthy periods.

Aubrey Modiba – 4

Modiba struggled to make his usual attacking impact and his efforts from distance failed to trouble the Czechia goalkeeper. The move leading to the opening goal developed from his side. He could have given Bafana a late win, but his shot was blocked and went out for a corner kick

Thalente Mbatha – 5

Given an opportunity in the absence of the suspended Sphephelo Sithole, Mbatha delivered a disciplined performance. He focused on shielding the defence and brought balance to the midfield, something that was missing against Mexico.

Jayden Adams – 4

The midfielder endured another difficult outing. Adams struggled to influence proceedings and failed to establish any rhythm alongside Mokoena and Mbatha. His substitution at half-time came as little surprise.

Teboho Mokoena – 6

The midfield general produced the decisive moment when he calmly converted from the penalty spot with 10 minutes remaining. While not at his influential best, he worked tirelessly throughout. The yellow card that rules him out of the clash against South Korea will be a major concern for Broos.

Iqraam Rayners – 4

Rayners’ work rate could not be questioned, but service remained a problem. The striker spent much of the game isolated and was unable to trouble the Czechia defence before making way for Evidence Makgopa.

Oswin Appollis – 5

Handed a start after the defeat to Mexico, Appollis began brightly and looked dangerous whenever he ran at defenders. His influence faded as the match progressed in the second half.

Thapelo Maseko – 7

Bafana’s brightest attacking spark on the day. Maseko constantly asked questions of the Czechia defence and won the decisive penalty after his goal-bound effort struck Pavel Sulc’s arm.

Substitutes

Relebohile Mofokeng – 5

The Orlando Pirates youngster injected energy and creativity after replacing Adams at half-time. He looked comfortable on the World Cup stage and helped drive Bafana forward in search of an equaliser.

Evidence Makgopa – 5

Makgopa’s introduction gave Bafana a more physical presence in attack. He pressed aggressively, competed well in the air and caused more problems for the Czechia defence than his predecessor.

Kamogelo Sebelebele – N/A

Introduced in the closing stages and did not play enough minutes to receive a rating.