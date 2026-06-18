Bafana keep World Cup dream alive with late penalty

South Africa will need to beat South Korea in their final Group A match to have a chance of making the last 32.

Teboho Mokoena’s late penalty handed Bafana Bafana a 2026 Fifa World Cup Group A lifeline on Thursday as they drew 1-1 with Czechia at the Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Bafana had looked like they were running out of ideas against a well-organised Czechia, who seemed happy to hold on to an 6th minute lead given to them by Michal Sadliek.

Bafana lifeline

With just seven minutes left on the clock, however, Thapelo Maseko’s shot hit the outstretched arm of Pavel Sulc inside the penalty area. Referee Tori Penso pointed to the spot and Teboho Mokoena drilled a fine spot kick into the corner of the net.

Mokoena also picked up a yellow card against Czechia and will be suspended for Bafana’s final Group A match against South Korea on Wednesday in Monterrey. The Sundowns midfielder’s absence will be a huge blow to Bafana in a game they have to win to have a chance of making the last 32.

But at least they have a chance, when for a long time yesterday it looked like Hugo Broos’ side were doomed to be playing their final Group A match as a dead rubber.

Bafana were slow out of the blocks in Atlanta, as they had been in Mexico City, where they conceded in the 9th minute.

In just the first minute in Atlanta, striker Patrick Schick had a great chance to score for the Czechs, as he was left totally unmarked in the box, but put his header off target.

Five minutes later, however, Czechia did take the lead. Adam Hlozek hit a low cross from the right across the box, Alexandr Sojka laid the ball off for Sadliek and he easily beat Ronwen Williams.

Bafana did have plenty of possession, though they were still unable to create many clear cut chances.

In the 13th minute, Oswin Appollis’ effort deflected just wide. Not long after, Khuliso Mudau got forward and crossed from the right but the ball struck Iqraam Rayners and went out for a goal kick.

Mokoena suspended

Mokoena was booked for a poor tackle on Lukas Cerv in the 33rd minute, and was visibly upset as it meant he will be suspended for the South Korea game.

Right at the end of the first half, Bafana almost drew level as Czechia goalkeeper Matej Kovar spilled Aubrey Modiba’s cross. Maseko turned and shot but Ladislav Krejci produced a superb block.

Broos brought on Relebohile Mofokeng at half time to try and gee up his attack. But it was Czechia who threatened early in the second half. Williams had to tip over a shot from Cerv and then Schick wasted another free header, putting his effort straight into the arms of the Bafana captain.

Maseko shanked an effort well off-target for Bafana, but it just wasn’t happening for Broos’ men. They kept pressing however, and were eventually rewarded for their efforts.