Pitso Mosimane's side are now a point clear of Guinea at the top of Group D, with two games left to play.

Relebohile Mofokeng sent Bafana Bafana back to the top of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying Group D on Tuesday, his second half double securing a 2-1 victory over Kenya at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

Bafana survive late scare

Bafana had a late scare as Kenya’s Ryan Ogam was controversially awarded a goal for the Harambee Stars in the last minute of the match, just a minute or so after Mofokeng had doubled Bafana’s lead.

It was Ogam who had netted a late equaliser in Orlando to put a dent in Bafana’s AFCON hopes. Suddenly another 2-2 draw looked on the cards, and Bafana had to hack defender Sylvester Owino’s effort off the line in stoppage time. But this time they held on and moved a point clear of Guinea at the top of the group.

That could prove vital with Bafana and Guinea set to meet in their penultimate AFCON qualifier in Conakry in March. Only one of the two can qualify with Kenya progressing automatically as tournament hosts.

Being more clinical in front of goal was the main mantra sent out by Bafana ahead of the rematch in Nairobi.

But that certainly didn’t materialise in the first half as South Africa wasted several opportunities to take the lead.

Bafana chances

In the 4th minute, a curled free kick from Teboho Mokoena was well grasped by Kenya goalkeeper Bryne Odhiambo.

In the 13th minute the Odhiambo should have been picking the ball out of the net but Samukele Kabini put Oswin Appollis’ cross wide with the goal gaping.

Eight minutes later, Appollis’ drive did beat Bryne Odhiambo, but defender Frank Odhiambo was on hand to clear off the line.

A clever free kick from Appollis then released Mofokeng, who took the ball down superbly, but his point blank shot was tipped over by Odhiambo.

Three minutes before the break, Mofokeng won a free kick on the edge of the box. He took the set piece himself and fired agonisingly wide.

Kenya did have one clear opportunity in the third minute. Erick Otieno’s free kick presented Michael Olunga with a free header inside the Bafana penalty area. But Kenya’s joint-leading international goalscorer headed over.

Otherwise it was a rearguard performance from Benni McCarthy’s side, that included the repetitive fouling of Mofokeng.

Five minutes after the break, Odhiambo was forced into another save, tipping Thalente Mbatha’s long-range effort past the post.

Kenya improved after the restart, putting the Bafana defence under serious pressure, without really testing Ronwen Williams.

Mosimane tried to liven up his attack, bringing on Lyle Foster for Iqraam Rayners and giving Siyanda Ndlovu his Bafana debut,



Immediately Bafana were far more threatening and Ndlovu played a key role in the opening goal.

Ndlovu impact

Latching onto Williams’ brilliant clearance, Ndlovu skipped past his man and got to the byline. His cross was blocked, but Owino inexplicably decided to try and dribble out of his own penalty area. A poor touch presented the ball to Mofokeng, who smashed it home.

Mosimane brought on Mbekezeli Mbokazi for Appollis to tighten up at the back. But Mbokazi had other ideas, hitting a long range shot that forced Odhiambo into another save.

Mofokeng then produced a sublime finish in the 86th minute, dancing left and right and sending a low shot past Odhiambo.

But Ogam sent up a tense finale. His free kick flew past Williams, though it looked like substitute Mohammed Bajaber had actually got a touch to Ogam’s shot, standing in an offside position.