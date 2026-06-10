Bafana receive double boost ahead of Mexico clash

Bafana face hosts Mexico on Thursday in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana Bafana have been given a lift ahead of their 2026 Fifa World Cup opening match against Mexico on Thursday, with the news that both central defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi and left back Aubrey Modiba are set to be available.

Mbokazi free to play for Bafana

Mbokazi was sent off in Bafana Bafana’s penultimate Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe and was suspended for their final qualifier against Rwanda. It seems, however, that Fifa only handed him a one-match ban so the 20 year-old is clear to take the field against Mexico.

Bafana would have done well to be diligent in making sure Mbokazi is available. They do not want to make the same mistake as in qualifying, when they fielded midfielder Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho, when he was supposed to be serving a one match ban.

As a result, Bafana had a 2-0 win over Lesotho changed by Fifa to a 3-0 win for Lesotho. Luckily for Bafana, they were still able to top their qualifying group and qualify for the World Cup finals.

Modiba, meanwhile, has resumed full training with Bafana after a hamstring injury that ruled him out of Mamelodi Sundowns’ Caf Champions League final, second leg clash with AS FAR in Rabat.

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos rested Modiba for Saturday’s behind-closed-doors training match against Jamaica. But the experienced 30 year-old left back will surely be back in the side, if 100 percent fit, when they take on the host nation at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

A need to improve

Bafana left their training base in Pachuca on Tuesday to make the 90km or so trip to Mexico City to begin final preparations for the Group A clash.

Broos’ side will have to play far better on Thursday than they did against Jamaica, if Broos’ words are anything to go by. The Bafana head coach was unimpressed with the side’s performance in their final warm-up match.

Bafana, indeed, have not played particularly well since and including the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals. Unconvincing wins over Angola and Zimbabwe in Morocco were followed by a last 16 exit at the hands of Cameroon.

Following that, Bafana could only manage a draw and a loss to Panama in March friendlies, and another draw with Nicaragua in a friendly just before they left for Mexico.

Mexico will represent a step up in class, with Javier Aguirre’s side no doubt extra determined to impress in front of 80 000 or so of their fans at the Azteca.

In this instance, a draw would suit Bafana just fine, giving them a platform on which to build for the rest of the tournament.