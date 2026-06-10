Bafana Bafana vs Mexico: Where to watch the World Cup opener match in Johannesburg

Whether you're in Thembisa or Rosebank, Joburg will be full of fans in green and gold as South Africans unite to support Bafana Bafana on their long-awaited return.

Bafana Bafana is set to play Mexico in the opening match of the Fifa World Cup on Thursday, 11 June, with kick-off scheduled for 9pm South African time.

This marks the national team’s first appearance at the World Cup in 16 years, and fans are expected to turn out in their numbers to support the national team.

Whether you’re looking for a fan park atmosphere, a family-friendly viewing experience or a sports bar vibe, there are plenty of places across Johannesburg screening the match.

Here is where to watch the World Cup opener match in Johannesburg

Mall of Africa Fan Park

One of the biggest live screening events in Gauteng will take place at Mall of Africa in Midrand. Hosted by Honor South Africa in partnership with SABC Sport, Safa and other stakeholders, the event will feature big screens, live entertainment, appearances by Bafana Bafana legends, and giveaways. Artists including Young Stunna, Mawhoo and Thatohatsi are expected to perform.

Time: Gates open at 6pm

Cost: Free entry on a first-come, first-served basis

Melrose Arch Piazza

Melrose Arch is transforming its piazza into a World Cup fan zone for the opener. There will be big screens throughout the area, where supporters can enjoy family-friendly activations, food and drinks, whileofficial supporter merchandise will be on sale from a Totalsports pop-up stand.

Cost: Free entry

Play Braam, Braamfontein

Soccer fans looking for a bustling watch party can head to Play Braam in Braamfontein. The Castle Lager event promises a giant screen, stadium-style sound, live DJs and MCs, and an atmosphere designed to bring supporters together as Bafana Bafana begin their World Cup journey.

Time: Doors open at 5pm, kick-off at 9pm

Cost: R50 per person

Age restriction: 18+

Phirinyane Bar at Gemelli Restaurant, Bryanston

Bryanston’s favourite spot, Phirinyane Bar at Gemelli restaurant, is encouraging fans to arrive early as seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the live screening of the match.

Time: 9pm

Where: Phirinyane Bar, Bryanston

Sakhumzi Restaurant, Soweto

Few places capture the spirit of South African football like Soweto. Sakhumzi Restaurant is expected to be one of the busiest venues on match night, thanks to its spacious outdoor viewing areas, atmosphere and passionate football fans.

Mall of Thembisa

The Mall of Thembisa event will feature big screens, stadium-quality sound and performances from amapiano stars including Njelic, Daliwonga, and Jnr SA.

Time: 3pm to 11pm

Cost: R80 to R100 via Howler

Benchwarmers Sports Bar, Rosebank

Benchwarmers Sports Bar in Rosebank is a fan favourite among sports fans and it’s expected to be packed for the opening match. The venue offers multiple big screens and plenty of food and drink options for Bafana Bafana supporters who want to watch the game in a traditional sports bar setting.

Cost: Free entry, but early arrival is recommended.

Pirates Club, Greenside

One of Gauteng’s oldest sports clubs is also hosting a watch party for the highly anticipated match. Fans can expect food specials, cold drinks and extra screens throughout the venue as supporters gather to cheer on Bafana Bafana.

Cost: Free entry

Note: No table bookings available

Tiger’s Milk

Tiger’s Milk restaurants across Gauteng will be hosting World Cup watch parties. Fans can enjoy specials, football-themed entertainment and screenings of the match at participating branches.

Cost: Free entry, but table bookings are recommended.

Can’t make it to a live screening event?

The match will be broadcast live on SABC1, SABC3, SABC Sport, and available for streaming on SABC Plus. DStv subscribers can also watch the game on Supersport or stream the match live on the DStv Stream app.

See the list of South Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup fixtures below:

Thursday, 11 June: Mexico vs South Africa – 9pm

Thursday, 18 June: Czech Republic vs South Africa – 6pm

Thursday, 25 June: South Africa vs South Korea – 3pm

Whether you’re in Thembisa or Rosebank, Joburg will be full of fans in green and gold as South Africans unite to support Bafana Bafana during their long-awaited return to the World Cup stage.