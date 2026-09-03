Bafana star Lyle Foster joins MLS side on loan

Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad has welcomed Foster's addition to the team.

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster has joined Houston Dynamo on loan from Burnley FC, with an option to join the MLS outfit on a permanent transfer after June next year.



Foster joins the Dynamo after spending the past four seasons with Burnley, making 89 league appearances and scoring 11 goals across the Premier League and EFL Championship.



The 25-year-old helped the Clarets earn promotion to the Premier League twice, including winning the 2022/23 Championship title and securing automatic promotion with a second-place finish during the 2024/25 campaign.



Foster scored three goals and made two assists in 26 Premier League appearances during the 2025/26 Premier League season, but could not save the Clarets from relegation.

What Foster brings to Houston

Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad has welcomed Foster’s addition to the team.

“Lyle presents another powerful, mobile forward to our attacking group,” Onstad told the club website.



“He threatens the space behind the back line; links play well and brings the work rate and intensity that we demand without the ball. Lyle’s experience in the Premier League and on the international stage will strengthen our group, and we are excited to welcome him to Houston as we prepare for a strong finish to the season.”

Foster originally joined Burnley from Belgian side K.V.C. Westerlo in January 2023 and helped the Clarets secure the Championship title and promotion later that season.



He scored 12 goals in 44 league appearances during his time with Westerlo, including eight goals in 21 Belgian Pro League appearances during the first half of the 2022-23 campaign.



Foster also helped Westerlo win the Belgian second-division title and earn promotion following the 2021-22 season.

The forward began his professional career with Orlando Pirates before joining French side AS Monaco in January 2019 and later featured for Cercle Brugge in Belgium and Vitória S.C. in Portugal before joining Westerlo.

At the international level, Foster has earned 33 senior caps and scored 11 goals for South Africa since making his debut in 2018.