Arsenal brace for Chelsea test as Spurs seek spark

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action.

Something has to give when Arsenal host Chelsea in the Premier League this weekend, with both teams putting their 100 percent records on the line, while Tottenham are desperate to stop the rot.

Defending champions Arsenal and Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea are among four sides to have won their first two league games this season, along with Manchester City and newly-promoted Hull.

Spurs are bottom of the table as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest while new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is still seeking his first win.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points ahead of the action:

Arsenal steel v Chelsea flair

Arsenal have started their Premier League title defence as they finished last season — looking impenetrable.

Last week’s 1-0 win at Aston Villa, following their opening 3-0 victory over Coventry, was a sixth clean sheet in seven league matches.

Another bonus for manager Mikel Arteta is the form of England winger Bukayo Saka, who has scored twice already following an injury-disrupted 2025/26 campaign.

Chelsea have launched the Xabi Alonso era with three wins in all competitions, looking dangerous in attack but vulnerable at the back.

The club’s new attacking trio of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers have scored five of the team’s seven league goals in victories against Fulham and Brighton.

But former Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid boss Alonso will be keen to tighten up his team’s defence, which has conceded five goals in those games.

Recent history is against Chelsea, who are winless in nine Premier League games against Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Emirates.

Spurs’ struggles

Roberto De Zerbi is certain Tottenham will avoid another embarrassing relegation battle despite a calamitous start to the season.

The north London club, who have finished a lowly 17th in successive campaigns, lost their opener against Brentford 3-0 before a 2-0 defeat by Newcastle.

The club spent more than £350 million ($473 million) in the summer transfer window in an attempted reset, with a clutch of high-profile arrivals including Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Savio.

But there is scant evidence that things are improving as they prepare to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday — a team that beat them twice last season.

De Zerbi, who arrived in late March, remains upbeat despite his team’s woes.

“After two defeats, maybe somebody can think it’s the same story, the same as the last two seasons,” he said.

“I have no doubt it’s not like this. I think I can’t change my opinion after two defeats. I have a big, big confidence in the qualities of my players.”

Liverpool’s Iraola eyes fresh start

New Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola is still seeking lift-off after frustrating draws against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

France forward Bradley Barcola is in line to make his debut at newly-promoted Ipswich on Friday after his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain this week for a fee of up to £124 million.

The winger is the latest addition to an expensively assembled Liverpool attack that also includes Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and the currently injured Hugo Ekitike.

But four goals conceded in two matches suggest problems in other areas.

“It does not look like a balanced squad,” former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher told Sky Sports. “Liverpool are short in the full-back areas and probably a midfield player as well.”

Iraola welcomed the end of the summer transfer window earlier this week.

“Once the market is closed, we know who we are,” he said on Thursday. “I think we have a lot of talent in this group of players.

“Now we have to perform, we have to do our job and we have to start from tomorrow.”

Fixtures (1400 GMT unless stated)

Friday

Ipswich v Liverpool (1900)

Saturday

Newcastle v Bournemouth (1130), Brentford v Sunderland, Brighton v Leeds, Fulham v Crystal Palace, Manchester City v Coventry, Nottingham Forest v Tottenham, Hull v Aston Villa (1630)

Sunday

Everton v Manchester United (1300), Arsenal v Chelsea (1530)