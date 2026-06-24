Bafana still want more from ‘exhausting’ World Cup journey

'This is the concept of this World Cup and you have to adapt but I can tell you it is not easy,' said Bafana head coach Hugo Broos.

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has described his side’s 2026 Fifa World Cup journey as ‘exhausting’.

Bafana want the knockouts

Broos, however, is desperate to keep the journey going by beating South Korea in Monterrey on Wednesday and reaching the last 32 of the competition.

Bafana, with just one point so far from two Group A matches, must get three points against South Korea or they will be going home.

South Africa played the tournament’s opening match in Mexico City against the hosts before travelling to Atlanta for their second game against Czechia. They are now back in Mexico for their final Group A match.

If Bafana do make it to the next round they will have to go back to the USA for their last 32 match.

“It is very exhausting,” said Broos.

“When we see we have to travel and there is always a time difference. We played in Mexico City, then one week later in Atlanta. There was two hours of time difference. Now we are in Monterrey. If we are in the second round we could go to Los Angeles or Seattle

“Recovery is very difficult the more the tournament goes on. If you are in three countries at different times (the World Cup is also being played in Canada) it is certainly not ideal for recovery. This is the concept of this World Cup and you have to adapt but I can tell you it is not easy.”

Bafana have never reached the knockout stages of a World Cup finals and with 48 teams in the tournament for the first time, this is surely their best chance yet.

‘Most important is that we win’

“It can be historical for South Africa to be in the second round, so it is a big motivation for us to do well tomorrow and win the game,” said Broos, though he says it is not about how he is remembered.

Broos is set to leave his post once the World Cup has ended.

“It is not important how I am remembered. Most important is that we win tomorrow. I do want to be in the second round. This is my first and probably last World Cup (as a coach). I want success, it is something I am used to.”