Bafana vs South Korea: Six players who could decide Group A clash

Mbokazi has looked composed and assured against both Mexico and Czechia, showing maturity beyond his years.

The battle lines have been drawn as Group A reaches its conclusion at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mexico have already booked their place in the Round of 32 after victories over South Africa and South Korea.

Bafana Bafana, Czechia and South Korea still have plenty to play for, with a place in the next round up for grabs. Bafana will face South Korea on Thursday at 3am (South African time), while Czechia take on Mexico.

Both matches will kick off simultaneously as the group standings are decided. Phakaaathi looks at six players who could make the difference in the decisive clash between Bafana and the Koreans.

As both teams chase a place in the knockout stages, these six players could ultimately determine who keeps their World Cup dream alive and who heads home.

BAFANA BAFANA

Khuliso Mudau

One of the senior figures in the Bafana squad, Mudau has been dependable defensively throughout the tournament. However, South Africa will need more from him in attack against South Korea.

His trademark overlapping runs down the right flank could provide an important attacking outlet and help stretch the Korean defence. With so much at stake, Bafana will need Mudau to produce one of his best performances.

Thapelo Maseko

Maseko has emerged as one of South Africa’s brightest attacking sparks in the tournament. The winger’s fearless display against Czechia caused problems throughout the match and his persistence led to the late penalty that earned Bafana a valuable point. If he can replicate that energy and directness, South Korea could be in for a difficult evening.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi

The young centre-back has arguably been South Africa’s standout defender at the World Cup. Mbokazi has looked composed and assured against both Mexico and Czechia, showing maturity beyond his years. With Bafana likely to face periods of pressure, the Chicago Fire defender will need another commanding display to keep South Korea’s attack quiet.

SOUTH KOREA

Kang-in Lee

South Korea’s creative heartbeat, Lee possesses the quality to unlock any defence. The PSG midfielder already has an assist to his name at the tournament and remains one of the biggest threats in the Korean side. His movement, vision and ability on the ball will require close attention from South Africa’s midfield.

Son Heung-min

Few players carry as much pedigree as Son. Although the former Tottenham Hotspur star has yet to produce his best football at this World Cup, he remains capable of changing a game in an instant. Whether from open play or set-pieces, Son’s quality means Bafana cannot afford to give him time or space in dangerous areas.

Kim Min-jae

If South Korea are to progress, much will depend on their defensive leader. The Bayern Munich centre-back brings experience, composure and authority to the back line. With over 80 international caps, Min-jae’s leadership could prove crucial in what promises to be a tense and high-stakes encounter in Monterrey.