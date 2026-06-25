Brazil advance at World Cup as Swiss, Canada reach last 32

'We played as a collective and that's a good thing,' said a satisfied Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti afterwards.

Brazil punished Scotland’s defensive frailties to advance to the World Cup knockout rounds on Wednesday as Switzerland and Canada sealed their place in the last 32.

Five-time World Cup champions Brazil clinched first place in Group C after defeating Scotland 3-0 in Miami, topping the group on goal difference from second-placed Morocco, who secured their passage after battling to a 4-2 win over Haiti in Atlanta.

Brazil’s victory meant Scotland finish third in the group standings, leaving their hopes of finishing among the eight best-ranked third-placed teams who advance to the last 32 hanging by the slenderest of threads.

Vinicius Junior scored twice for Brazil, pouncing on a horrendous blunder by Scott McKenna to fire the South Americans ahead in the seventh minute.

The Real Madrid striker then nodded in Brazil’s second in first-half stoppage time after losing his marker all too easily at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha added a third in the 60th minute, delivering a potentially fatal blow to Scotland’s chances of squeezing into the last 32.

Brazil’s win also saw coach Carlo Ancelotti give veteran striker Neymar his first appearance of the tournament, the Selecao’s all-time leading scorer coming on as a substitute in the 76th minute.

“We played as a collective and that’s a good thing,” a satisfied Ancelotti said afterwards. “There are many positive things, such as Neymar’s appearance, which can help us.”

Brazil and Scotland’s clash in Florida was one of six matches taking place Wednesday as a hectic final round of group fixtures got underway.

Swiss, Canada march on

Earlier, Switzerland defeated Canada 2-1 in Vancouver to clinch top spot in Group B.

The Canadians advanced to the second round of the World Cup for the first time in their history despite the defeat, clinching the runners-up berth on goal difference ahead of third-placed Bosnia-Herzegovina, 3-1 winners over Qatar.

Bosnia were celebrating later Wednesday when FIFA confirmed they had qualified as one of the best of the eight third-placed teams, their four-point haul proving enough to send them through into the knockout stages for the first time.

In Vancouver, Ruben Vargas and Johan Manzambi scored the goals to seal Switzerland’s victory, while Promise David pulled a goal back in the final 15 minutes to set up a tense finish.

Prior to the 2026 tournament, Canada had never won a match at the World Cup but with their second-placed finish in the pool they will play the runner-up from Group A on Sunday in Los Angeles.

“I know our team has heart, right? But I know that we have a group that will give everything to every moment,” said Canada coach Jesse Marsch.

On having to move to California for Canada’s next game, Marsch said: “It’s been awesome, and that’s the disappointment, we just want to continue the energy that’s taken place here in Canada.”

On a dizzying day of action when the final games in each group will be played simultaneously, co-hosts Mexico know they are already guaranteed of playing in the knockout round.

The Mexicans won Group A after two victories and will play the Czech Republic, who need a win to stand any chance of going through to the last 32.

South Africa improved dramatically in their last game to draw with the Czechs after a pitiful performance in the tournament curtain raiser against Mexico when they had two men sent off and lost 2-0.

They need to beat Son Heung-min’s South Korea, who themselves are targeting the knockout phase.

The action on Wednesday is the first of four days of six games, the result of a tournament expanded for the first time to 48 teams.