Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Bafana v Guinea – Three things to look out for

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

25 September 2026

11:11 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for in Saturday's clash.

Pitso Mosimane - Bafana Bafana

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane could really do with a winning start against Guinea. Picture: Backpagepix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Bafana Bafana will play Guinea on Saturday in Pitso Mosimane’s first game in charge in his latest spell as head coach of the senior men’s national team.

The clash with Syli National at the Orlando Amstel Arena marks the start of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification for Mosimane’s men. Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for in Saturday’s clash.

Pitso and Bafana could do with a fast start

Qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is made more difficult by the fact that hosts Kenya are alongside Bafana in Group D. With Kenya automatically qualifying for the competition, there is only one other place available from the group. This means Bafana will surely need to win their home games, starting with Saturday’s clash against a Guinea side likely to be their closest rivals in Group D. Mosimane is also taking over after Hugo Broos’ successful spell in charge. And he will want a fast start to show that he is the right man to take Bafana forward.

Finding the right balance in attack

Bafana have not had a prolific goalscorer since Benni McCarthy left the national set up about 15 years ago. For Mosimane, making Bafana’s attack tick will be about making all the pieces fit together. There is, after all, plenty of talent even in the absence of a goal-monster. Relebohile Mofokeng’s brilliant form in Belgium this season looks like making him surely a certainly to play somewhere across the front four. Oswin Appollis is also likely to play on the wing, as may Thapelo Maseko, fresh off his fine performance for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Up front, Mosimane could turn to Cassius Mailula to lead the line.

Is it Olwethu Makhanya plus one?

Olwethu Makhanya’s form for Glasgow Rangers this season has been so good that it will be a surprise if the former Stellenbosch defender does not start in the centre of defence on Saturday. With Mbekezli Mbokazi out injured, Mosimane may well have a ready-made replacement in the form of the 22-year-old defender, who was part of the 2026 Fifa World Cup squad. Ime Okon was used by Hugo Broos alongside Mbokazi at the World Cup and he could well be Makhanya’s partner on Saturday.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Guinea Pitso Mosimane
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Junior employee at municipality fired ‘for rejecting advances’
South Africa AfSA blasts Lex Libertas’ 3 000 white crosses in Washington over SA’s farm murders
News ‘The story of white genocide does not exist’ – Lamola
News Minister Pule asked for answers after Sassa assassination plot revealed
South Africa US ambassador Bozell claims offers to assist with rural safety ignored by government

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News