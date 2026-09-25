Bafana v Guinea – Three things to look out for

Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for in Saturday's clash.

Bafana Bafana will play Guinea on Saturday in Pitso Mosimane’s first game in charge in his latest spell as head coach of the senior men’s national team.

The clash with Syli National at the Orlando Amstel Arena marks the start of 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualification for Mosimane’s men. Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for in Saturday’s clash.

Pitso and Bafana could do with a fast start

Qualification for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations is made more difficult by the fact that hosts Kenya are alongside Bafana in Group D. With Kenya automatically qualifying for the competition, there is only one other place available from the group. This means Bafana will surely need to win their home games, starting with Saturday’s clash against a Guinea side likely to be their closest rivals in Group D. Mosimane is also taking over after Hugo Broos’ successful spell in charge. And he will want a fast start to show that he is the right man to take Bafana forward.

Finding the right balance in attack

Bafana have not had a prolific goalscorer since Benni McCarthy left the national set up about 15 years ago. For Mosimane, making Bafana’s attack tick will be about making all the pieces fit together. There is, after all, plenty of talent even in the absence of a goal-monster. Relebohile Mofokeng’s brilliant form in Belgium this season looks like making him surely a certainly to play somewhere across the front four. Oswin Appollis is also likely to play on the wing, as may Thapelo Maseko, fresh off his fine performance for Bafana at the 2026 Fifa World Cup. Up front, Mosimane could turn to Cassius Mailula to lead the line.

Is it Olwethu Makhanya plus one?

Olwethu Makhanya’s form for Glasgow Rangers this season has been so good that it will be a surprise if the former Stellenbosch defender does not start in the centre of defence on Saturday. With Mbekezli Mbokazi out injured, Mosimane may well have a ready-made replacement in the form of the 22-year-old defender, who was part of the 2026 Fifa World Cup squad. Ime Okon was used by Hugo Broos alongside Mbokazi at the World Cup and he could well be Makhanya’s partner on Saturday.