Bafana’s Pitso backs local-based stars to shine against Guinea

'The Cup of Nations has told you that it is not about where you play, it is about what happens on the pitch,' said the Bafana head coach.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane is well aware of the threat posed by Guinea in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

Bafana’s Group D complication

The West African nation are likely to be Bafana’s main rivals in Group D. The group is complicated by the fact that co-hosts Kenya are in it, meaning qualification for the AFCON could end up being a straight shootout between Bafana and Guinea.

Syli National have a squad made up of only overseas-based players, with striker Serhou Guirassy in fine form with Borussia Dortmund this season.

“They have a top striker, playing in Dortmund and scoring. We have to make sure we deal with his aerial strength,” said Mosimane this week.

“They have players in Saudi Arabia (defender Mory Konate and midfielders Seydouba Cisse and Morlaye Sylla), another one is in Poland (striker Lamine Diaby Fadiga), another at Girona (midfielder Lass Kourouma).

“You know West African teamsheets. But the Cup of Nations has told you that it is not about where you play, it is about what happens on the pitch.”

Mosimane has his share of overseas-based players too, but is also likely to rely, like Hugo Broos did before him, on a core of stars from South Africa’s top two sides, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Our Sundowns and Pirates boys can show what they can do,” added Mosimane.

“Sundowns are champions of Africa, and they beat the champions of Asia (Masandawana beat Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli 2-1 in the Fifa Interncontinental Cup last weekend).

“But African teams have always beaten Asian teams. I knew Sundowns would have the edge. Ahli are not sitting in a good position right now.”

Pitso – ‘We did our research’

One player called up by Mosimane is right back Thabang Matuludi, despite having played little football because of a protracted transfer saga that eventually saw him join Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mosimane does have an interesting selection poser at right back, with regular Bafana incumbent Khuliso Mudau out injured.

“We did our research … we know he played the whole pre-season (with Polokwane City) and a few friendly games. We didn’t arrogantly choose Matuludi. He was already there at the World Cup, so I think we have to give credit to the previous coach (Broos) for having him in the team,” said Mosimane.

“He played in the (Fifa Intercontinental) cup final on Saturday and I think he gave a decent performance. Players need to fight for the position. (Kamogelo) Sebelebele (also in the squad) is a player who is forever in the opponent’s last quarter, who overlaps.

“It is important in South Africa that we stack players (in every position).”