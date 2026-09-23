Hlatshwayo on Bafana’s defenders – ‘The future looks great’

'Not only are they good, but there is the future with them because they're very strong and young,' Hlatshwayo told sportsboom.co.za.

Former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana defender Thulani Hlatshwayo believes Pitso Mosimane has a brilliant crop of young centre backs at his disposal.

Pitso’s Guinea test

Mosimane faces his first game in his latest spell as Bafana head coach when his side take on Guinea on Friday in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifiers at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

The Bafana head coach is without the injured Mbekezeli Mbokazi, but he still has Germany-based Ime Okon, while Olwethu Makhanya has been in stunning form for Glasgow Rangers in Scotland.

“We are blessed. I think in the position of a centre back, we have been blessed in South Africa. Not only are they good, but there is the future with them because they’re very strong and young,” Hlatshwayo told sportsboom.co.za.

“You look at our World Cup team, there’s the centre back pairing between Ime Ikon and Mbekezeli Mbokazi. Then you look at Makhanya, (Lebone) Seema, and (Samukele) Kabini. As much as Kabini can play left back, he can also play centre back.”

“I think we’ve been blessed beyond measure with the players playing in that position. The future looks great. Now with the new Pitso Mosimane era, no matter who plays or what combinations we opt for, I think our centre back pairing, more than anything, it’s for them to support each other.”

“My comment is as someone who played there, who’s been there, I think we are very blessed to have such youngsters. I think our future looks bright in our centre back positions for the future of our team.”

Hlatshwayo – ‘I think it’s very good for them’

Hlatshwayo believes that playing in the USA and Europe is helping the likes of Mbokazi, Kabini and Makhanya.

“They are playing in Europe and America; I think it’s very good for them to get the exposure and experience. I look at our own Makhanya; I think he has grown from Stellenbosch, going overseas, playing in the MLS and in Europe now; I think he has grown,” he said.

“I remember when we played Mexico, with Olwethu, because Mexico had a lot of players who are from MLS; he was able to say what kind of players they are, how they play, what their personality is.”

“So, having more of those, I think it works to our advantage as a country.

“We had Aaron Mokoena, Lucas Radebe, Neil Tovey, and at their age already they were exposed overseas. I think that’s a good thing in terms of that centre back position, because that’s where normally you will get a lot of leaders.”

He also thinks Bafana’s Sundowns players will benefit from playing in the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

Miguel Cardoso’s side picked up a 2-1 win over Saudi side Al Hilal last weekend, and could yet face European champions Paris St Germain.

“Even here at home, we do have (Khuliso) Mudau and (Aubrey) Modiba playing for Mamelodi Sundowns. You look at the experiences that they’ve gained so far,” said Hlatshwayo.