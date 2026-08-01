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Tyla silently removes Nigeria concert from A*POP World Tour

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

2 minute read

1 August 2026

03:08 pm

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Tyla had announced a 34-date world tour in support of her second studio album.

Tyla

South African singer songwriter Tyla attends Billboard Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on 29 April 2026. Picture: Valerie Macon/AFP.

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Grammy-winning South African singer, Tyla, has removed her scheduled Lagos concert from her upcoming A*POP World Tour.

This comes after some Nigerians called for a boycott of the concert, linking it to recent anti-illegal immigrant demonstrations in South Africa.

The Lagos performance, which was announced as part of the singer’s 34-date world tour no longer appears on the official tour schedule.

Neither Tyla nor her management has publicly commented on the change.

The tour is scheduled to begin in Europe in October 2026 before concluding with performances in Cape Town and Johannesburg in January 2027.

Tyla’s A*POP World Tour

Tyla announced the world tour in support of her second studio album, A*POP, which was released on 24 July.

The tour will begin in Paris on 12 October before travelling across Europe and the United Kingdom (UK).

It will then head to North America, with performances in cities including Vancouver, Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn and Las Vegas.

The African leg will conclude with performances at Green Point Track in Cape Town on 4 January and the Expo Centre in Johannesburg on 9 January 2027.

This follows Tyla’s 2025 We Wanna Party tour across Asia and marks her first headline tour spanning Europe, North America, the UK and Africa.

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music Nigeria South Africa tour Tyla

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