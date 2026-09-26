Bafana’s Williams – ‘There are more steps to be climbed’

'Can we be a bit better, can we achieve more? That is the energy and spirit around the camp,' said the Bafana captain.

Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says the side cannot take a backward step as they begin life under new head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Bafana’s Williams – ‘We have high expectations’

South Africa will take on Guinea on Saturday in Mosimane’s first game in charge, a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Group D qualifier at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Belgian Hugo Broos built a strong Bafana side in his five years in charge, with the side finishing third at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and in his final match in charge, playing in the 2026 Fifa World Cup knockout stages against Canada.

“It is a continuation of what we have built in the last few years, we can’t take steps back,” said Williams at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We have high expectations as players, the coach (Mosimane) has high expectations, and the relationship is good.

“We are all looking forward to the same thing, which is what we can achieve. We have come a long way and climbed the ladder, but now we must take it further, there are more steps to be climbed.

“That is what the coach emphasised this week. Can we be a bit better, can we achieve more? That is the energy and spirit around the camp.”

Mosimane mentioned winning a cup on Friday as the next step for Bafana – the only major trophy South Africa has won is the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil. First, however, Bafana must make it to the 2027 AFCON in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

‘One less headache’

And it will not be easy to get out of a group containing Guinea, who have a squad made up entirely of overseas-based players. An added complication is that hosts Kenya are in Group D, meaning only one other side can qualify for the finals alongside Benni McCarthy’s team.

“We know how important it is, especially in qualifiers, to collect maximum points at home,” added Williams.

“You never know what you will get on the other side, with conditions and travelling. With home ground advantage and fans at home we are a different team. You see the energy and feel the love from the supporters.

“We have also checked the group and we see who is our direct rival in the group. We know Guinea will make it tough. If we can start positively with three points that is one less headache and they are already at a disadvantage.

“If we win our home games we should be ok to qualify.”