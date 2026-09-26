Pirates defender ruled out of Guinea clash

'Injuries are part of football,' said Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has been ruled out of Bafana Bafana’s clash with Guinea in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D clash at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

‘A setback’ for Pirates’ Sibisi

“We have a setback with Sibisi,” Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane said on Friday.

“He has an injury and hasn’t been training for the last two days. He got a knock, a contusion at training. So we are monitoring it, the doctor says he will miss this one (Guinea).”

Bafana will also play Eritrea on Wednesday in another Group D qualifier and a friendly against Egypt in Cairo on October 4.

“Injuries are part of football,” added Mosimane.

‘Without panicking’

“Hence we selected enough numbers because you don’t know what you will have or face. So thank God we selected enough.

“I think you know (Kaizer Chiefs midfielder) Lebo Maboe is also out (Bafana have called up Orlando Pirates’ Tshepang Moremi to replace him).

“We selected as many players as we could so we could absorb or go through hurdles without panicking.”

Glasgow Rangers’ Olwethu Makhanya, Hanover 96’s Ime Okon, Pirates’ Lebone Seema and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khulumani Ndamane are still options for Mosimane at centre back for the Guinea clash.