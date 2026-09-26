Phakaaathi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi

Pirates defender ruled out of Guinea clash

Picture of Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

26 September 2026

08:56 am

RELATED ARTICLES

'Injuries are part of football,' said Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Nkosinathi Sibisi - Bafana Bafana

An injured Nkosinathi Sibisi (left) sits out Bafana training on Friday at the Orlando Amstel Arena. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi has been ruled out of Bafana Bafana’s clash with Guinea in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D clash at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday.

‘A setback’ for Pirates’ Sibisi

“We have a setback with Sibisi,” Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane said on Friday.

“He has an injury and hasn’t been training for the last two days. He got a knock, a contusion at training. So we are monitoring it, the doctor says he will miss this one (Guinea).”

Bafana will also play Eritrea on Wednesday in another Group D qualifier and a friendly against Egypt in Cairo on October 4.

“Injuries are part of football,” added Mosimane.

‘Without panicking’

“Hence we selected enough numbers because you don’t know what you will have or face. So thank God we selected enough.

“I think you know (Kaizer Chiefs midfielder) Lebo Maboe is also out (Bafana have called up Orlando Pirates’ Tshepang Moremi to replace him).

“We selected as many players as we could so we could absorb or go through hurdles without panicking.”

Glasgow Rangers’ Olwethu Makhanya, Hanover 96’s Ime Okon, Pirates’ Lebone Seema and Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khulumani Ndamane are still options for Mosimane at centre back for the Guinea clash.

Read more on these topics

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Bafana Bafana Guinea Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Phakaaathi Three Bafana players to watch against Guinea
Elections 2026 ‘Municipal resources don’t belong to the ANC’: ATM calls for jobs-for-votes investigation
News Junior employee at municipality fired ‘for rejecting advances’
South Africa AfSA blasts Lex Libertas’ 3 000 white crosses in Washington over SA’s farm murders
News ‘The story of white genocide does not exist’ – Lamola

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News