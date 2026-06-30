Bapela wants Broos replaced by Mosimane

'I honestly don't think it's good for Broos to stay,' he said.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Alex Bapela believes Pitso Mosimane is the ideal candidate to succeed Hugo Broos as South Africa’s next national team coach.

Broos to step down?

Broos is expected to step down after guiding Bafana to the knockout stage of the 2026 Fifa World Cup for the first time in the country’s history, bringing an end to his five-year spell in charge.

Speculation over his successor has intensified, with reports suggesting Mosimane has submitted his CV as the South African Football Association (Safa) begins the process of appointing a new head coach.

The debate gathered further momentum after Broos revealed following Bafana’s 1-0 defeat to Canada that he would be open to remaining in charge, despite previously indicating that he planned to retire after the World Cup.

However, Bapela believes it is time for a new era and has thrown his support behind Mosimane, who previously coached Bafana between 2010 and 2012.

Bapela – ‘We have Pitso who has shown he can do it’

Speaking on Radio 2000, the former midfielder, who was part of South Africa’s bronze medal-winning squad at the 2000 Africa Cup of Nations, said Safa should appoint a coach capable of leading the team over the long term.

“I honestly don’t think it’s good for Broos to stay and leave after a while. We would rather have someone who is going to be there longer,” he said.

“I mean, we have Pitso who has shown that he can do it. Pitso has proved beyond the reasonable doubt that he’s the best that we have.

“Besides knowing the tactics, he knows the background of the players, he knows South African football, and I think he’s the man that should take over going forward.”

Mosimane is widely regarded as one of Africa’s greatest coaches. He won the CAF Champions League with Sundowns in 2016 before adding two more continental crowns with Al-Ahly in 2020 and 2021.

The 61-year-old also guided the Egyptian giants to two consecutive third place finishes at the Fifa Club World Cup. In 2024, he was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Johannesburg in recognition of his contribution to sport, excellence and innovation.

With Safa expected to name Broos’ successor in the coming weeks, Mosimane’s name is once again at the centre of the conversation as calls grow for the experienced coach to return to the Bafana dugout.