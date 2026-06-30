Proteas women aim to lift South Africa after Bafana Bafana defeat

The SA team will face England in a Women's T20 World Cup semifinal clash in London on Thursday.

Following South Africa’s heartbreak at the Fifa World Cup, veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp says the Proteas are eager to lift the nation’s spirits at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

While Bafana Bafana were eliminated by tournament co-hosts Canada in the round of 32 at the football showpiece at the weekend, after reaching the knockout stages for the first time, the SA cricket team qualified for the play-offs at the Women’s T20 World Cup.

The Proteas were set to face hosts England in the semifinals of the T20 spectacle in London on Thursday.

“Our main goal has always been to win a World Cup for South Africa,” Kapp said on Tuesday.

“We’ve seen in the past nothing brings the country together like sport and it would be amazing if we could do something like that.”

Looking ahead

Having reached the final of the last two editions of the T20 World Cup, the Proteas women were confident of progressing to the trophy contest, despite being under pressure against a powerful England outfit who went unbeaten in the group stages of the tournament on home soil.

The SA side were eager to secure a spot in the trophy contest at Lord’s on Sunday, as they targeted their first title, but Kapp said they were focused on getting through the penultimate round.

“We feel if we can get past this semifinal hurdle we know we will perform well and bring our A-game in the final on Sunday, but you can’t look too far ahead,” she said.

“We have a massive semifinal against a very strong England team… but it would be special winning a World Cup at Lord’s.”