Canada v Bafana Bafana: Player Ratings

Okon's clearance fell kindly to Eustáquio, who punished Bafana with the winning goal.

Bafana Bafana’s historic FIFA World Cup campaign came to a heartbreaking end after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Canada in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles.

Stephen Eustáquio’s thunderous strike deep into injury time proved the difference as Hugo Broos’ men were denied a place in the last 16 after a disciplined defensive display.

Phakaaathi rates the South African players following their narrow defeat.

Bafana Ratings

Ronwen Williams – 5

Made a couple of important saves in a game where Canada created few clear-cut chances. The Bafana captain was left with no chance as Eustáquio’s unstoppable injury-time strike flew past him.

Aubrey Modiba – 5

Produced a vital goal-line clearance late in the first half to keep South Africa level. He got forward well down the left, but his final delivery lacked the quality needed to pick out Evidence Makgopa.

Ime Okon – 5

The young centre-back looked composed in possession and handled Canada’s attackers well for most of the contest. However, his clearance fell kindly to Eustáquio, who punished Bafana with the winning goal.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi – 6

The Chicago Fire defender was assured throughout the game and made a crucial clearance with Williams off his line in the second half. Another composed performance from one of South Africa’s standout defenders at the tournament.

Khuliso Mudau – 5

Defended solidly, won most of his one-on-one battles and offered support in attack down the right flank. He also coped well after the introduction of Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies.

Sphephelo Sithole – 4

Couldn’t replicate his impressive display against South Korea. He looked uncomfortable receiving the ball under pressure and struggled to influence proceedings in midfield.

Teboho Mokoena – 5

An uncharacteristically quiet performance from the midfield general. He surrendered possession too often and failed to stamp his authority on the game, making it arguably his weakest performance of the tournament.

Relebohile Mofokeng – 4

After starring earlier in the competition, Mofokeng endured a frustrating evening. He struggled to get on the ball and was withdrawn at half-time for Thalente Mbatha.

Oswin Appollis – 5

Worked tirelessly and tried to make things happen whenever he had possession even though chances were limited, but he remained one of Bafana’s brighter attacking outlets.

Thapelo Maseko – 4

The hero against South Korea couldn’t reproduce that magic. He struggled to impose himself and failed to capitalise on the few promising attacking moments that came his way.

Evidence Makgopa – 4

Battled well in the air but was isolated for long spells. The striker received little service before making way for Iqraam Rayners with five minutes remaining.

Substitutes

Thalente Mbatha – 4

Introduced at half-time, Mbatha was unable to inject the energy Hugo Broos was looking for and found it difficult to stamp his authority in the game.

Iqraam Rayners and Tshepang Moremi – N/A

Both were introduced late in the game and did not play enough minutes to receive a rating.