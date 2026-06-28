Three things we learned from Bafana against Canada

Phakaaathi looks at three things we learned from the game.

Bafana Bafana bowed out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to Canada in the last 32 round clash at the LA Stadium on Sunday.



Stephen Eustaquio’s goal in the referee’s optional time was the difference between the sides who were playing in the knockout round for the first time in their history.



Phakaaathi looks at three things we learned from the game.



Mokoena fails to sparkle



Having missed the previous game against South Korea because of suspension, so much was expected from Teboho Mokoena on his return to the starting line-up, but the Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder struggled to keep up with the pace of the game. Mokoena lost many balls in the midfield but was quiet for most of the game and was often saved by his central midfield partner and his Sundowns teammate Aubrey Modiba. Surprisingly though, Hugo Broos opted to replace Relebohile Mofokeng with Thalente Mbatha at the start of the second half. This meant that Bafana operated with three central midfielders for most of the second half. With Bafana operating with a 4-3-3 system, it allowed Canada to seize control of the game.

Bafana dominate ball possession, but…



Bafana Bafana had the lion’s share of the ball possession, but they only had one shot on target from the six shots taken throughout the match, meaning that most of the action took place from their own half. In fact, Ime Okon, a centre back, had more touches in the opening 45 minutes of the match. Most of his passes though went towards goalkeeper Ronwen Williams or fellow defenders Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.



Broos tactical changes fail to inspire



Bafana Bafana looked scared to make mistakes in the second half and at times it looked like Hugo Broos and his technical team were playing it safe and were looking to see the game out and possibly win it in extra-time. Broos’ decision to take out Relebohile Mofokeng at the half-time break and bring in Mbatha limited Bafana going forward. But in the end, the plan to take the game into extra-time and possibly penalties backfired badly.