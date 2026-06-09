Dikgacoi backs Bafana to shock Mexico in World Cup opener

'A draw, or even a win, is possible,' said the former Bafana midfielder.

Siphiwe Tshabalala’s stunning goal against Mexico in the opening match is understandably most people’s best memory of Bafana Bafana at the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Dikgacoi key for Bafana in 2010

But ‘Shabba’s left-footed pile-driver wouldn’t have been possible without a superb through ball from Bafana midfielder Kagiso Dikgacoi.

Dikgacoi was more of a defensive midfielder, not exactly known for his assist count. But his pass at FNB Stadium couldn’t have been weighted better, allowing Tshabalala the time to steady himself and unleash a shot that flew into the top corner of the net.

“I have watched the game a couple of times, and it was a proud moment to represent my country at that stage,” Dikgacoi told SportsBoom.

‘Prepared both mentally and physically’

“We were prepared both mentally and physically for the game. We created enough chances to win. Teko Modise came close, and so was Katlego Mphela late in the game. With a win at FNB, it would have given us the confidence to go to Loftus Stadium against Uruguay and in Bloemfontein for our last game,”

Bafana drew 1-1 with Mexico and while they did beat France 2-1 in their final group match, a 3-0 defeat to Uruguay ultimately cost them a place in the last 16.

On Thursday, in a strange twist of fate, Mexico will host Bafana in the opening match of the 2026 Fifa World Cup at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. Hugo Broos’ Bafana are hoping to become the first South African team to reach the knockout rounds at a World Cup.

And they have a better chance than ever, with a 48-team World Cup meaning 32 teams will get out of the group stages.

Dikgacoi believes Bafana can get a result against Mexico in the intimidating Azteca, in front of about 80 000 passionate home fans.

‘We stand a chance’

“A draw, or even a win, is possible. The coach has picked a balanced team, ready to compete. I believe with this team we stand a chance of proceeding to the next round,” he added.

“If we do that, we stand a real chance. Scoring first will silence the stadium and pile pressure on them.”

“Mexico, as hosts, will go all out to win the game at all costs. They are playing in front of passionate fans, and will want to attack us from the first minute. We have the quality and experience to cope with what is thrown at us. We should be able to neutralise them.”

Dikgacoi believes Bafana can used their speed in attack to cause problems for Mexico.

“We must use speed rather than control. Players like (Oswin) Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Thapelo Maseko and ‘Rele’ Mofokeng have the pace to trouble any opponent. With their aggression, we can open gaps and create problems.”