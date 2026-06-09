OPINION: Put club rivalries aside, this is Bafana Bafana’s moment

There are still those who choose to judge the national team through the lens of club allegiance.

As Bafana Bafana prepare to take their place on football’s grandest stage, perhaps it is time for South Africans to set aside club loyalties and rally behind the national team.

For years, supporters have been divided along club colours of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns. That rivalry is part of what makes the Betway Premiership exciting, but the FIFA World Cup is different.

This is bigger than club football, it is about the country. When Bafana players walk out onto the pitch against Mexico in their opening Group A match, they will not be representing their individual clubs.

They will be carrying the hopes and expectations of an entire nation. To be honest, this generation of players has earned the right to be supported. Over the last five years, Hugo Broos and his squad have helped restore pride in South African football.

They have transformed Bafana from a team that regularly disappointed in qualification campaigns into one capable of competing on the global stage. The journey has not been without obstacles as the team had to overcome a FIFA points deduction following an administrative error during the qualifying campaign.

The setback that could easily have derailed the team’s World Cup dream, but they responded with character and determination. That resilience is one of the defining qualities of this squad. However, there are still those who choose to judge the national team through the lens of club allegiance.

Social media has been filled with comments from supporters unhappy with the omission of Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson from the final squad. Disagreements are part of football but refusing to support the national team because one player did not make the squad is way off the mark.

South Africa enters a difficult group alongside hosts Mexico, Czechia and South Korea. As the lowest-ranked side in the group, Bafana already face a daunting challenge. The last thing they need is negativity from their own supporters.

There was a time when South Africans adopted other nations at the World Cup because Bafana could not qualify. Those days are over because the national team is back where it belongs.

These players have already reignited belief in South African football. For the next few weeks, club rivalries can wait. This is Bafana Bafana’s moment, but more importantly, it is South Africa’s moment.