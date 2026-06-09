Three things Bafana must get right to make history

World Cups are decided by fine margins and Bafana can't afford wastefulness in front of goal.

The stakes could hardly be higher for Bafana Bafana as they prepare for their long-awaited return to the FIFA World Cup after a 16-year absence.

Having last featured as hosts in 2010, South Africa now face a daunting Group A assignment against Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea.

Amid the excitement, there lies an opportunity to finally achieve what previous generations could not, progress beyond the group stage.

Coach Hugo Broos and his technical team have built a side capable of competing, but success in North America will depend on getting several key decisions right.

Here are three areas Bafana must nail to give themselves the best chance of making history.

Clinical finishing non-negotiable

World Cups are decided by fine margins and Bafana can’t afford wastefulness in front of goal. Lyle Foster and the attacking unit will carry huge responsibility in ensuring South Africa capitalise on the opportunities that come their way. Foster’s penalty miss in the recent friendly against Nicaragua highlighted concerns about efficiency in the final third, something that must improve quickly.

South Africa are unlikely to dominate possession against stronger opposition, which means chances could be limited and they must make every opportunity count. The Nicaragua encounter may also have offered limited preparation value.

Their defensive approach allowed Bafana plenty of possession but little space. Mexico, the Czech Republic and South Korea are expected to play a far more open game, something that could suit South Africa’s pace and ability to exploit spaces behind defences.

Broos must find balance in his starting XI

Tournament football often tempts coaches into tactical experimentation, but Broos can’t afford unnecessary gambles. Bafana’s best players need to be on the field consistently, particularly in matches where small details can determine qualification.

The Belgian coach learned this lesson during the previous Africa Cup of Nations when tactical changes against Cameroon in the Round of 16 failed to produce the desired outcome. Player selection will therefore be crucial. When fit, Aubrey Modiba remains South Africa’s strongest option on the left flank regardless of formation.

Teboho Mokoena’s role is equally important and deploying him in a deeper position limits one of Bafana’s biggest attacking weapons. His ability to strike from distance and influence games higher up the pitch could prove decisive against quality opposition.

The creative question remains unanswered

If the goalless draw against Nicaragua exposed one weakness, it was Bafana’s need for greater creativity. The number 10 role remains a major talking point heading into the tournament. Sipho Mbule was initially viewed as the solution during the last AFCON, but poor form eventually saw him fall out of contention.

Despite veteran midfielder Themba Zwane being back in the squad, the number 10 responsibility now appears set to fall on Relebohile Mofokeng. The young midfielder arrives at the World Cup in impressive form after helping Pirates secure the Betway Premiership title.

However, international football presents a different challenge. While Mofokeng has thrived in club football, he is yet to consistently replicate those performances when operating centrally for Bafana. If South Africa are to unlock stubborn defences, finding the right formula in this position may ultimately define their tournament.

World Cup Predictions

Who will win the world cup: Spain

Player of the tournament: Lamine Yamal

Top Scorer: Harry Kane

Dark Horse: Netherlands

Flop: Haiti