Envoys unite in Pretoria to celebrate Bafana Bafana’s World Cup return

Bafana Bafana will be returning to the tournament for the first time since 2010.

As excitement builds for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the United States, Mexico and Canada joined forces in Pretoria to celebrate South Africa’s national football team, Bafana Bafana, in a striking display of sports diplomacy.

Co‑hosted by US Ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III, Mexican Ambassador Sara Valdés, and Canadian High Commissioner James Christoff, the reception in Pretoria on Monday brought together government officials, past players, and the diplomatic community to honour the team’s journey while underscoring the power of trilateral cooperation and the unifying spirit of football.

Bafana Bafana

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is being co-hosted by the US, Mexico, and Canada, with most matches taking place in the US.

Bafana Bafana will return to the tournament for the first time since 2010 after their 3-0 win over Rwanda in their final group match at Mbombela Stadium in October last year.

Their journey to qualifying for next year’s edition was not easy, but coach Hugo Broos and his team did it against all odds.

Unity

During the reception, which was also attended by Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie, Bozell echoed the sentiment of unity in sport.

“Sports bring the world together like nothing else, and today proves it, said Bozell. “Three North American missions united here in Pretoria to celebrate South African football. When Bafana Bafana takes the field, millions of citizens from our four countries and beyond will be watching and cheering.”

Opening clash

Valdés was excited that Bafana Bafana was back at the FIFA World Cup.

“On the auspicious occasion of the first-ever FIFA World Cup jointly hosted by our three North American countries, Mexico is particularly pleased that El Tri and Bafana Bafana will once again play in an opening match, as they did in South Africa in 2010,” said Valdés.

Bonds

Christoff highlighted the bonds that extend beyond sport.

“While we may be competitors on the field, we are, above all, friends and trusted partners beyond the game. Today’s reception is a testament to the strength of our bonds, rooted in cooperation, shared prosperity, and a common belief that, together, we can achieve great things,” said Christoff.

The reception highlighted the strong partnership among the three World Cup co-host nations and underscored the enduring power of sports diplomacy, cultural exchange, and economic cooperation.