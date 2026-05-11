Tyla to perform at Fifa World Cup opening ceremonies with other global music stars

Grammy winner Tyla continues dominating global stages with two Fifa World Cup performances confirmed across North America

South African superstar Tyla is heading to one of the biggest sporting events on the planet. She was officially confirmed as part of the opening ceremonies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

The amapiano hitmaker will represent South Africa and African music on the global stage. She has performances scheduled in both Mexico City and Los Angeles during the tournament’s highly anticipated opening celebrations.

Tyla is set to headline the opening ceremony in Mexico City on June 11 at the legendary Estadio Azteca. This performance will happen ahead of the opening match between Mexico and South Africa.

The event is expected to attract millions of viewers worldwide as football fans gather to celebrate the start of the tournament.

She will share the stage with celebrated Mexican acts, including Los Ángeles Azules and Maná.

Just a day later, the Grammy-winning star will head to Los Angeles for another major performance. She will take the stage at SoFi Stadium on June 12.

The American opening celebration boasts an impressive lineup, including Katy Perry, Future, Rema and LISA.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is already making history as the first tournament to feature three separate opening ceremonies across host nations. Tyla has secured spots at two of them.

Amapiano to the world

Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on 4 May 2026 in New York. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For the Johannesburg-born singer, this latest achievement adds to an already extraordinary career rise. Her success has captivated audiences around the world.

She became a global sensation with her chart-dominating single Water, which sparked a viral dance craze and earned international acclaim.

In 2024, she made history after winning the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance. She became the youngest African artist to win in the category.

She has also collected accolades at the MTV Video Music Awards, BET Awards and MTV Europe Music Awards. Tyla has collaborated with some of music’s biggest stars.

Her unique fusion of amapiano, pop and R&B has helped introduce South African sounds to mainstream international audiences.

Performing at the Fifa World Cup opening ceremonies places her alongside some of the world’s most influential entertainers. It also gives her an audience of billions across the globe.

As her international star power continues growing, Tyla is proving that South African talent belongs on the world’s grandest stages.