Eritrea v Bafana – Three players to watch

Phakaaathi takes a look at three players who could make an impact in another important qualifier for Pitso Mosimane's men.

With left back Aubrey Modiba and midfielder Teboho Mokoena out injured for Bafana’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier against Eritrea on Wednesday in Cairo, there will definitely be a chance for others to step up at the Al Salaam Stadium.

Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three players who could make an impact in another important qualifier for Pitso Mosimane’s men.

Samukele Kabini

Kabini was chosen by Mosimane to come on for Modiba when the Sundowns man had to go off injured against Guinea on Saturday. And the Molde FC left back responded by scoring the winning goal at the Orlando Amstel Arena. Kabini, 22, could come in from the start against Eritrea, if Mosimane does not choose to rely on the more experienced Fawaaz Basadien. Kabini’s ability to get forward and make an impact, like Modiba’s, makes him a threat in Bafana’s attack, as well as defence. His composed finish against Guinea belied a man who is not prolific in front of goal.

Bathusi Aubaas

Mokoena’s midfield presence will be missed against Eritrea, but his Sundowns teammate Aubaas could be the man to fill the void alongside Sphephelo Sithole. Aubaas came on for the last eight minutes against Guinea, to help shore up Saturday’s victory. Aubaas has only played five times for Sundowns this season, but he featured sporadically for Bafana under Hugo Broos, and has the experience Mosimane may well need in Cairo.

Oswin Appollis

Was Oswin Appollis criticised by Pitso Mosimane after the Guinea match? Mosimane’s comments on his left-sided partnership with Modiba certainly has people talking. Either way, Bafana’s best attacking player under Hugo Broos and a star for Orlando Pirates might just need to prove himself again under ‘Jingles’. A good performance and a goal against Eritrea would be a fine start.