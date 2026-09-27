Three things we learned from Bafana v Guinea

Phakaaathi takes a look at three things we learned from new head coach Mosimane's first game in charge.

Bafana Bafana’s opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifier against Guinea at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday was always mainly about the result.

And in that sense, Pitso Mosimane’s side got what they needed, a vital three points in a tricking qualifying campaign for next year’s tournament. As for the overall match, there was plenty that was good about Bafana’s performance, but also some well-known failings.

Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three things we learned from new head coach Mosimane’s first game in charge.

Bafana are spoiled for choice in central defence

Mbekezeli Mbokazi missed this Bafana camp through injury, though he will surely be back on international duty soon, given that he returned to action for Chicago Fire on Saturday after recovering from a thigh injury.

In Mbokazi’s absence, Olwethu Makhanya was handed a first competitive start for Bafana. And the 22-year-old looked right at home, giving a composed performance alongside an equally assured Ime Okon. Apart from one poor clearance with his thigh, there was nothing to fault in Makhanya’s display, showing why the former Stellenbosch man is already so valued at Glasgow Rangers.

Mosimane has a fantastic range of centre backs at his disposal, with Nkosinathi Sibisi out injured and Lebone Seema and Khulumani Ndamane on the bench in Orlando.

Bafana are not so spoiled for choice in the striking department

Iqraam Rayners gave a battling performance in attack for Bafana against Guinea, without scoring. Yanele Mbuthuma came off the bench to replace Rayners and laid on the winning goal for Samukele Kabini.

It is more Mbuthuma’s late miss, shanking the ball wide with the goal gaping, however that sums up a seemingly eternal malaise with Bafana’s centre-forwards. South Africa simply has not produced a world class striker since Benni McCarthy. It is hard to know when this will change. In the meantime, Mosimane must hope goals can come from across the whole eleven and that certainly worked against Guinea, with Ime Okon and Samukele Kabini netting their first ever international goals.

If Mosimane wants to lift a cup, however, as he says he does, he may well need to find that prolific marksman.

Mofokeng must be persisted with in the playmaker role

Relebohile Mofokeng was a mixture of the sublime and the not-so-good on Saturday. He provided a genius pass to set up Iqraam Rayners that led to the corner from which Bafana scored. Mofokeng dropped deep to find space and his link-up play was at times delightful to behold.

He also hit some poor crosses and faded a little after the break. That said, President Yama2K’ is definitely a game-changer. Even when he failed he was trying to progress the game. He has that spark the sets a stadium alight. One would like to see Mofokeng get into more advance positions too, as he has a knack for finishing. But this is a role he is growing into. And he needs to be given time.