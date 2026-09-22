Bafana call up Moremi to replace injured Maboe

"After undergoing a scan, he (Maboe) will be ruled out from the current camp and this Fifa window,' Bafana team doctor Tshepo Molobi told safa.net.

Bafana Bafana have called up Orlando Pirates wing-back Tshepang Moremi to replace injured Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebohang Maboe in the squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

Bafana’s Guinea test

South Africa will play Guinea on Saturday at Orlando Stadium, before taking on Eritrea in Egypt four days later. Bafana will also play Egypt in a friendly international in Cairo on October 4.

Maboe came off with an ankle injury in Chiefs’ goalless draw with Golden Arrows on Sunday. The 32-year-old joined the Bafana camp on Monday but has been declared unfit to play.

“He twisted his ankle while playing for Chiefs and after undergoing a scan, he will be ruled out from the current camp and this Fifa window,” Bafana team doctor Tshepo Molobi told safa.net,

Moremi’s World Cup assist

Maboe was the only Chiefs player in Pitso Mosimane’s 30-man Bafana squad. Moremi’s inclusion, meanwhile, takes the amount of Pirates players in the squad to six.

Moremi, 25, was a regular member of Hugo Broos’ South Africa squad in the Belgian’s last six months or so in charge. He provided the cross from which Thapelo Maseko scored in South Africa’s 1-0 win over South Korea at the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.