Singh hopes to grab Bafana opportunity

'I always believed and hoped the chance would come again,' said Singh this week.

Luther Singh says he always believed he could get back into the Bafana Bafana squad and is determined to grab his opportunity under new head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Singh Bafana recall a long time coming

Singh last played for Bafana in a 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe back in September 2021. But the 29-year-old left-winger has been rewarded for his fine form in Cyprus with AEL Limassol and is part of Mosimane’s squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations Group D qualifiers against Guinea and Eritrea.

Bafana will play Guinea at Orlando Stadium on Saturday and will take on Eritrea four days later. They will then face Egypt in a friendly in Cairo on October 4.

“I always believed and hoped the chance would come again,” said Singh this week.

“This is what I worked for every day, to put myself in this position. I made sure I did my best, kept on playing then you never know. In football anything can change in six months.

“Every player wants to be part of the set-up and I am just grateful for another opportunity and for sure I want to grab it with both hands.”

Singh scored nine goals and provided seven assists in all competitions in Cyprus last season, and this season he already has a goal and an assist in four league appearances.

Thapelo Maseko is another player who found his form in Cyprus and was rewarded with a place in Bafana’s World Cup squad. Maseko was named in Hugo Broos’ Fifa World Cup squad and scored the winner against South Korea. He has since moved to FC Copenhagen in Denmark.

‘It is very competitive’

“The league (in Cyprus) has helped me a lot,” added Singh.

“It is very competitive, there are a lot of quality players. It was a good space for me to be at my best and get back in the national team.”

Singh, who is a cousin of Bafana striker Lyle Foster, has even been handed a leadership role at Limassol.

“I am part of the captaincy, I am not the first (choice) captain, but I am vice-captain,” he said.

“There are many leaders in the team but it shows the appreciation the club has for me and the hard work I have put in. I always give 100 percent for my club or national team, wherever I play.”

Singh’s club career has had its ups and downs, but he has stayed in Europe, ever since leaving the Stars of Africa Academy in Port Elizabeth to join Swedish side GAIS in 2015.

“I keep going and I can’t give up, it is not in my system,” he added.

“I am just grateful and honoured to have stayed in Europe as long as I have. You never know what the future brings.”