Kgatlana strikes as Banyana reach WAFCON quarter-finals

South Africa will now travel to Rabat for a showdown with host nation Morocco.

Star striker Thembi Kgatlana scored as Banyana Banyana edged Burkina Faso 1-0 on Tuesday to squeeze into the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) quarter-finals in Morocco.

Mexico-based Kgatlana struck her second goal of the tournament after 21 minutes in Casablanca, then her team withstood continuous second-half pressure in a tense match.

The winning goal will haunt Burkinabe central defender Madinatou Rouamba, who failed to cut off a cross from Fikile Magama, leaving Kgatlana to tap the ball past goalkeeper Nina Dabilgou.

Burkina Faso were awarded a penalty just two minutes into the second half, but the decision by the Cameroonian referee was reversed after a VAR review.

The rest of the half saw a string of Burkinabe attacks, but a lack of creativity, wild shooting and an impressive display from goalkeeper Kaylin Swart defied the west Africans.

South Africa, champions in 2022 and five-time runners-up in the marquee African women’s football competition, had to win to survive, and also needed the Ivory Coast to defeat Tanzania.

The Ivorians obliged with a 2-1 victory through goals from N’Sira Ouedraogo just before half-time and Ines Konan midway through the second half in a match played simultaneously.

Ouedrago struck with a snap shot from just inside the area and Konan converted a penalty. Diana Msewa netted a consolation added-time goal for Tanzania from another penalty.

Ivory Coast finished Group B with seven points. South Africa had four and Burkina Faso and Tanzania three each.

In the quarter-finals on Saturday, Ivory Coast stay in Casablanca to face Group A runners-up Algeria while South Africa travel to Rabat for a showdown with host nation Morocco.

Quarter-final winners not only move closer to a record two-million-dollar WAFCON first prize, they also qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.