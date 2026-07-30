Banyana’s Dhlamini – ‘We need to improve’

'We can't drop more points,' said the Banyana defender.

Banyana Banyana defender Karabo Dhlamini has admitted the pressure is on South Africa as they take on the Ivory Coast this evening in their second Group B match at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

Banyana need to bounce back

Desiree Ellis’ side suffered a shock 2-1 defeat to Tanzania in their opening match and now have it all to do to finish in the top two in the group and make the quarterfinals.

Ivory Coast, by contrast, had the perfect start to their WAFCON campaign, thumping Burkina Faso 4-1 in their Group B opener.

“It was a tough pill to swallow, we didn’t start the tournament the way we wanted,” said Dhlamini on the Tanzania loss.

“But we need to focus on the next game. There is pressure on us. They won their first game, and have the momentum … we can’t drop more points. We know it will not be easy but we must try to give our best … and win the next game.”

Dhlamini believes the loss to Tanzania shows how much other countries have now improved in the continental game. The reigning WAFCON champions Nigeria also lost their opening match, going down 3-2 to Malawi.

‘They have quick players and are strong’

“Teams have improved and I think we also need to improve,” added Dhlamini.

“They (the Ivory Coast) are physical, they have quick players and are strong. We just need a game plan, and to focus more on ourselves and how we approach this game.”

Banyana’s clash with Ivory Coast will take place at the Moulay Rachid Stadium in Casablanca, the same venue in which they lost to Tanzania.

Banyana’s final Group B match will also be at the same venue on August 4 against Burkina Faso. For Banyana to head into that game with their spirits intact, they could really do with a win tonight.