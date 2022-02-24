Sundowns have found another ‘Chloorkop’ in Egypt, says Mokwena

Sibongiseni Gumbi

It is clear judging by Rulani Mokwena’s tone that if they could, Mamelodi Sundowns would not come back from Egypt anytime soon.

ALSO READ: Banyana qualify for Africa Cup of Nations

Mokwena has revealed that they have found themselves a second home in Alexandria, where they are as comfortable as they would be, were they at their base in Chloorkop.

Masandawana went to Egypt to play Sudan’s El Merreikh last weekend, and had already decided to stay on because they have another Caf Champions League Group A game against Al Ahly on Saturday. This is how their ‘new home’ was discovered.

“We packed our bags and trekked north (of Egypt) to Alexandria. We found a home, we found a facility that I think we will start adopting a lot more, not just for Champions League but for pre-season camps as well,” says the Masandawana co-coach.

“It is a facility that has previously been used by teams like Atletico Madrid. It is a facility that allows us to go about with our day-to-day duties like we would do at Chloorkop – it has some very good recovery resources available… These things assist us with making sure that as much as we work hard on the field we can also retain the freshness of the players.

“It is also conducive to a lot of peace, quiet and possibilities to focus on what is going to be a very difficult task. But I am sure the Al Ahly camp speaks the same language and they have an understanding that it is not going to be easy for them either.”

Being in Egypt has also afforded the Sundowns technical team a chance to watch Al Ahly on Tuesday when they beat Misr Lel Makkasa 4-0 in a league match.