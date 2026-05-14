Sundowns’ Santos admits to tired legs ahead of Champions League final

'Naturally, physically it is not the best schedule for any player,' said the Sundowns attacking midfielder.

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Portuguese attacking midfielder Nuno Santos says the side’s hectic schedule has taken its toll, as Masandawana prepare to take on FAR Rabat on Sunday in their first leg of their Caf Champions League final at Loftus Stadium.

Sundowns to lose Premiership crown?

Masandawana look set to relinquish their Betway Premiership title to Orlando Pirates after a 3-2 defeat at TS Galaxy on Tuesday. The loss at the Rockets was the club’s seventh Premiership match in 21 days, at the tail end of an intense season.

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“I don’t want to make any excuses, but naturally, physically it is not the best schedule for any player,” Santos told reporters at Sundowns’ media day on Thursday.

“We like to be in all the competitions, we are a big club, we know that. But it is difficult when you play every three days. Naturally it is not possible to be in the best shape in every game.”

Sundowns do now have a chance to finish the campaign on a high, as they aim to win the Champions League again, a decade after they first won it.

Santos joined Sundowns at the start of this season from Vitoria Guimaraes and has been excellent for Masandawana in the Champions League. The 27-year-old has three goals and five assists in nine Champions League appearances.

“It feels very good (to be in the final),” said Santos.

“One of the main purposes for me to come to Sundowns was to play in the Champions League and being in the final is a part of that process.”

Defensive worries

Getting a win at home to take to Rabat is likely to be key if Sundowns are to get that second star.

Masandawna could only draw 1-1 at home to Egypt’s Pyramids FC in last year’s final and lost the second leg 2-1 on the road.

Sundowns will also have to improve defensively on their past two matches which have seen them leak seven goals.

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“It is one of the points I think we have to be better at,” admitted Santos.

“That is not to blame an individual. It is a problem for the whole team. In attack, if we can do better to help the team defensively then we have to do it. We have to review it with the coaches and improve what has not been good in previous matches.”