Mosimane backs Sundowns to win Champions League

"Sundowns will win. No question about it," said Mosimane.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has backed his former team to win this season’s CAF Champions League.

The Brazilians face AS FAR Rabat of Morocco in a two legged final, starting this Sunday at home in Tshwane and the second leg away in Rabat in seven days.



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“Sundowns will win. No question about it,” Mosimane told iDiski Times.

“They have the players to win, right? And the coach has gained confidence from those two finals. Now he believes that he can win. But why shouldn’t they win it now? But if you don’t win it now…”



“What I know is that Sundowns are able to score away. Okay, they are not big scorers away, and sometimes they concede – look at the quarter-finals [Sundowns lost 2-0 away to Stade Malien].

“But at home, they are powerful. So, I think the coach believes that it’s his time – a third time lucky kind of thing. And I want Sundowns to win it. It’s been 10 years since we won it. We should win it again,” added Mosimane, who won the CAF Champions League w.

“We should win it because if you look at the last eight years, the Champions League – and even the Confederation Cup – 95 or 98% of it has been won by the Arabs, for a good eight years. No, we must change the status quo.



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“And Sundowns are alone because [TP] Mazembe is no longer there; Enyimba is no longer there. Yanga [Young Africans] and Simba 9SC] are not there yet. So, who else must win it if we don’t?”