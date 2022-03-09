Gallants look to keep momentum going against Pirates 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Marumo Gallants will be looking to keep their winning momentum going when they face Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.



Gallants take on Bucs in the fight for a spot in the quarterfinals of the Ke Yona tournament at the back of two consecutive victories in the DStv Premiership.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa thrashed neighbours Baroka FC 3-0 in the Limpopo derby, courtesy of Phillip Ndlondlo’s brace, as well as Joseph Molangoane’s strike.

They followed that with a win over Stellenbosch FC, as Ndlondo registered his third goal in two games.

The wins helped Gallants move away from the relegation zone, with the club now on 10th spot on the long with 28 points after 19 games.

Gallants assistant coach Raymond Mdaka says the team is less under pressure after those wins.

“This is going to be one of the most difficult games that we’ve ever played now. We have not been having a good run per se but a better run. It’s a challenge to face Pirates, given the magnitude of the club and the kind of players they have,” said Mdaka.

“We had to make sure that we move away from the bottom of the standings, knowing that there are some Nedbank Cup games in between. The priority was for us to play with less pressure. Moving away from the relegation zone means we don’t have that much pressure.”

Gallants take on Bucs after the Soweto side lost 2-1 to their rivals Kaizer Chiefs last weekend.



Pirates will be looking to redeem themselves, but it will be a difficult encouter, looking at the way Gallants have been playing.