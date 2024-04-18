Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

18 Apr 2024

07:10 pm

Nedbank Cup semifinals venues and dates confirmed

The semi-finals will be played will be played on the weekend of April 4 and 5.

Nedbank Cup semifinals venues and dates confirmed

The sought after Nedbank Cup trophy (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

The Premier Soccer league (PSL) has announced the dates, venues and kick-off times of the Nedbank Cup semifinals.

ALSO READ: Why Mbombela was chosen as host venue for Nedbank Cup final

The semifinals will be played on the weekend of 4 and 5 May 2024.

“The semifinal showdown will commence with the clash between 2021 finalists Chippa United and defending champions Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, 04 May 2024,” read a statement from the PSL.

ALSO READ: Head of referees Ebrahim ‘concerned’ about errors in PSL

“The excitement continues on Sunday, 05 May 2024, at Danie Craven Stadium in the Western Cape, where Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns will vie for a spot in the final.

“Both fixtures are scheduled to kick off at 15h00, ensuring convenient travel logistics for football fans.”

The League also announced that tickets are available at TicketPro outlets countrywide at R80 each.

Read more on these topics

Chippa United F.C. Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Nedbank Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Stellenbosch F.C.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ‘Phones were in police custody’ – Senzo Meyiwa murder accused dismisses gun photo
Politics WATCH: Why Malema is willing to work with Zuma, but not Gayton
South Africa UK warns citizens of possible terrorist attacks in South Africa, Dirco wants proof for claims
Elections ‘I’ll never allow this nonsense’ − Gayton McKenzie on councillor allegedly ‘trying to stop EFF Town Hall rally’
Business ‘Notoriously over-optimistic’ – energy expert says more work needs to be done to end load shedding

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe