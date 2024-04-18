Nedbank Cup semifinals venues and dates confirmed

The Premier Soccer league (PSL) has announced the dates, venues and kick-off times of the Nedbank Cup semifinals.



The semifinals will be played on the weekend of 4 and 5 May 2024.



“The semifinal showdown will commence with the clash between 2021 finalists Chippa United and defending champions Orlando Pirates at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, 04 May 2024,” read a statement from the PSL.



“The excitement continues on Sunday, 05 May 2024, at Danie Craven Stadium in the Western Cape, where Stellenbosch FC and Mamelodi Sundowns will vie for a spot in the final.

“Both fixtures are scheduled to kick off at 15h00, ensuring convenient travel logistics for football fans.”

The League also announced that tickets are available at TicketPro outlets countrywide at R80 each.