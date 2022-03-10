Chiefs’ reserves coach lauds influential 15 year old Vilakazi’s exploits

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Another brilliant performance by Mfundo Vilakazi earned him praises from Kaizer Chiefs reserves coach Vela Khumalo, who lauded the young midfielder after he helped his side beat TS Galaxy 2-1 in their DStv Diski Challenge match played at Tsakane Stadium last Saturday. Vilakazi scored for the young Amakhosi side late in the game, with the teams level on 1-1 to help them secure maximum points on the day.

Despite missing some of his influential players, Khumalo was content with the team’s play as he also lauded Donay Jansen.

“We had six key players missing. We gave other lads time to come in and they won the game. I am also happy with the performance. The boys wanted to emulate the first team’s result from Saturday,” said Khumalo.

“Look at Mfundo, he’s 15 years old, and he creates a goal out of nothing. He took on players, dribbled past them and he gave us what we wanted, which was a win.”

“There were great moments in this game. Look at Donay coming in for the first time and scoring. Bongho Lawana also played well at the back, it is a headache for me because you have players who put up their hands and did well. Who do you leave out for the Royal AM game?” he added.

The Chiefs reserve’s mentor also went on to rubbish reports about Vilakazi being demoted to the Under-17 side and says the youngster needs to be properly managed.

“We need to manage him – he is a young boy and very disciplined. I am not entertaining the social media talk about him. He’s at school and is part of the academy at the moment. As a player, he will grow and we will help him to minimise mistakes most importantly.”

Rest of the results

TS Galaxy 1, Kaizer Chiefs 2

Orlando Pirates 1, AmaZulu 3

Stellenbosch 1, Golden Arrows 1

Chippa United 2, Marumo Gallants FC 1

Baroka FC 5, Mamelodi Sundowns 3

Swallows FC 2, SuperSport United 2

Cape Town City 5, Royal AM 1

Sekhukhune United 1, Maritzburg United 0