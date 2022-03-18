Kaizer Chiefs win arbitration against PSL – report

Khaya Ndubane

Kaizer Chiefs’ challenge for the DStv Premiership title received a major boost on Friday after the SA Football Association (Safa) arbitrator reportedly ruled in their favour following their failure to honour two fixtures in December.



Chiefs failed to pitch up for their games against Cape Town City at home and Golden Arrows away, woing to the coronavirus outbreak at the Chiefs Village.



According to TimesLIVE, Arbitrator Nazeer Cassim SC ordered that the matches be replayed at date scheduled by the PSL.



“It is my view that KC [Chiefs] was justified in not fielding teams for the fixtures on December 4 and December 8 2021. These two games must be replayed,” Cassim said, as quoted by TimesLIVE.

“There is much to be said that where possible games must be replayed in order to enable soccer to triumph and the best team on the day in question to be rewarded for its efforts.

“I am averse to the litigation process deciding the winner. It is better that the results of the match be determined in the field.”



The timing of Cassim’s award came as a surprise as he had earlier indicated that he will hand down his ruling next week.



The award, however, will comes as boost for Chiefs who are still mathematically in the race for the DStv Premiership title.



Chiefs currently trail Sundowns by 16 points, but following the ruling, they now have four games in hand over the Brazilians and if they win them all, they will only trail Sundowns by four points.



