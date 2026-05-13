Watch: Kruger National Park reckless driver apologises ‘a little too late’

While the driver has issued an apology, the alleged offences he committed warrant punishment.

A young man identified as the reckless driver who wreaked havoc on the roads of Kruger National Park has released an apology video. In the apology, he expresses that he has always loved the Kruger Park and that he never meant any harm by his actions.

“I fully understand why what I did created a reaction, and I take all of your concerns seriously…my goal has always been to help young South Africans build something for themselves – not to set the wrong example. I’ll do better,” he says.

A little too late to apologise

While the young man has apologised, sadly, the damage has already been done.

“We have seen the apology, which is a little too late. His actions will be met with serious consequences to deter similar behaviour. This will also teach a lesson to be more responsible,” SANParks told Lowvelder.

All protected areas are governed by the National Environmental Management Act (NEMA) and the National Management: Protected Area Act (NEMPAA). These acts prohibit all activities that may harm biodiversity, damage ecosystems, threaten public safety or undermine the integrity of conservation areas.

Failure to comply with these provisions constitutes a serious offence and may result in criminal prosecution, substantial fines, imprisonment, civil liability for damages caused and administrative sanctions.