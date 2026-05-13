Madlanga commission tells Sibiya it won’t recall him for further testimony

Mkhwanazi alleged that Sibiya had colluded with then-Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team.

The suspended deputy national police commissioner, General Shadrack Sibiya, has been informed by the Madlanga Commission that it does not intend to recall him to the stand.

This comes as the inquiry into criminality and corruption in the criminal justice system continues.

Commission wraps up Sibiya’s testimony

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System has written to suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, informing him that it does not plan to recall him for further oral evidence.

In a letter dated 12 May 2026, signed by commission secretary Dr Nolitha Vukuza, the commission acknowledged that Sibiya’s evidence had been postponed on 24 February 2026 after several days of appearance.

“As you will recall, after several days of appearance, your further evidence was postponed on 24 February 2026,” the letter states.

“We wish to inform you, as presently advised, that the Commission does not intend to recall you for further oral evidence.”

How Sibiya ended up before the commission

The commission, established under Proclamation No. 269 of 2025 and published in Government Gazette No. 53048 on 23 July 2025, was set up to investigate allegations that first emerged when National Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made sweeping public accusations against Sibiya during a media briefing.

Mkhwanazi alleged that Sibiya had colluded with then-Police Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), purportedly to protect organised crime syndicates from investigation.

The allegations immediately placed Sibiya under intense scrutiny, and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola subsequently suspended him on 12 September 2025, citing five charges of serious misconduct, all linked to Mchunu’s 31 December 2024 directive to disband the PKTT.

Among the charges, Sibiya was accused of defying Masemola’s direct instruction to leave PKTT matters to the commissioner and instead allegedly issuing his own instruction to Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo regarding the unit’s deactivation and disbandment.

Sibiya pushes back on Masemola’s version

Sibiya testified before the commission several times and has denied any involvement in police corruption.

When Sibiya took the stand at the commission, he challenged Masemola’s testimony that the disbandment of the PKTT had caught him off guard.

Sibiya pointed to specific clauses in a work study document he said left no room for ambiguity, reading in part: “The provincial investigation units (PIUs) in the provinces that have been established be closed, and members currently placed at established PIUs will be subjected to a skills determination evaluation in order to be placed at murder and robbery, organised or commercial crime investigation units or cold case investigation units according to their skillset.”

Sibiya argued those clauses were unambiguous in their intent.

He also faced questions about his alleged financial dealings with tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, among other matters placed before the commission.

What comes next

With the commission now indicating it does not intend to call Sibiya back, the letter closed by requesting his acknowledgement.

“We hope the above to be in good order and look forward to your acknowledgement of the above communication,” Vukuza wrote on behalf of the commission.

The broader inquiry, which stems from allegations published in Government Gazette No. 11874/53217 on 22 August 2025, continues.