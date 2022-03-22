Pirates’ Monare brushes off the critics, looks forward to Bafana challenge

Jonty Mark

Bafana Bafana midfielder Thabang Monare happy to take on the role of the wisened professional in the current national team squad, who landed in Belgium on Tuesday morning ahead of Friday’s international friendly against Guinea.

South Africa will also take on France in Lille on Tuesday, in two high-profile matches, ahead of the start of 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying in June.

At 32, the Orlando Pirates maestro is the oldest player in Hugo Broos side, and will hope to have recovered from a minor thigh muscle tear in time to take on Guinea.

“A couple of days from now I should be fine and ready,” he said this week, as South Africa trained at Dobsonville Stadium ahead of their departure for Europe.

Monare might not have played much for the senior national team, but he has plenty of kilometres in his legs in the domestic game, and in continental club football. And the responsibility of helping the younger players in the squad is something he seems to carry on his shoulders with ease.

“Honestly, I don’t see it as a lot of pressure, said Monare.

“I think it just comes with who I am, I just love being around young stars and speaking to them about a lot of things. I was talking to Ethan Brooks (one of Bafana’s young midfielders) yesterday and this morning. He is still young and I like trying to talk to him, to give him the best advice I can. It comes with being experienced.”

There was plenty of criticism of Broos’ selection of Monare, with some feeling the international experience of an in-form Andile Jali would have been a better fit.

“My job is on the field and I don’t dwell too much on social media,” added Monare.

“I don’t really look at those things. I feel people have a right to their opinion, and I also have a right to my opinion … my focus is on representing my country well and moving forward.”

With that in mind, Guinea, with plenty of Europe-based stars, even in the absence of an injured Naby Keita, should provide tricky opposition on Friday. And then there is France, and a potential midfield battle with N’golo Kante and Paul Pogba.

“I am looking forward to it, obviously as an athlete it is good to test yourself against the best in the world. I think it is a good opportunity to test ourselves at the highest level … we are just excited about the task ahead of us.”