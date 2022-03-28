PSL confirm they are reviewing Chiefs’ Covid-19 reprieve

Sibongiseni Gumbi

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu has revealed that arbitrator Advocate Nassir Cassim’s ruling on the Kaizer Chiefs matter is going under review.

ALSO READ: Sukazi’s PSL allegations are futile if he doesn’t take action

Cassim ruled in Chiefs’ matter saying they were right to not play the two DStv Premiership matches they had asked to be postponed in December, after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the Chiefs Village in Naturena.

On Friday last week Chiefs sent out a statement expressing their shock at the PSL’s pending decision to take the arbitrator’s ruling under review. The PSL, through Majavu had earlier said the decision would be final.

Giving an update on the matter on Monday, Majavu said the disciplinary hearing has been postponed until a decision is made on the review.

“The matter was previously postponed to the 28th to the 30th of March 2022 on the understanding and pending the finalisation of the arbitration,” said Majavu.

“The arbitrator has since decided on the matter on the 18th of March 2022, subsequently thereafter the league indicated that they would take the ruling on review.

“In the light thereof when the matter resumed with the PSL DC today, I removed the matter from the roll and reserved the league prosecutor’s right to reconsider the matter when the review application is finalised and depending on the outcome thereof.

“In the intervening period, there will be no commentary by myself on this matter, and I would rather wait for the outcome of the review process. As things stand, the matter before the PSL DC stands adjourned.”