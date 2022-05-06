Nomvete elated son followed his steps, but warns him

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC’s assistant coach Siyabonga Nomvete has revealed how it made him happy that one of his sons decided to follow him in football. Lifa Nomvete is currently with Usuthu’s DStv Diski Challenge team but is also on his second year at tertiary as his father wants him to have options.

“I am trying…,” says Nomvete with a little excited giggle. “He is in the DDC team with coach Nini (Vilakazi). I am always pushing him even though I am not the one who directed him to play football.

“It was his decision and I then told him that football has a lot of pain and disappointments. My job will be to help and support him.” Nomvete is happy with Lifa’s progress but says he doesn’t interfere with the DDC coach to solicit favours for his son.

“He is now taking it seriously and his fitness levels have improved and he is making good progress in the DDC team. I do not put him or coach Nini under pressure about it. I told Nini that when he is in his team, he is not my son but his. He only becomes my son when he gets back home.

“What I have also encouraged him in is school. I told him school comes first even though he has made me proud by wanting to follow in my footsteps. He is doing his second year in IT. Football will always be there.

“And he must not expect that because the Nomvete surname is big in football it will be easy for him. He must know that the pressure will be even more on him because he will always be compared to me.”