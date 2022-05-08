Chiefs fail themselves as they let Sundowns off the hook

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs fluffed a chance to supplement their midweek victory when they let Mamelodi Sundowns off the hook in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Sunday night.

Sundowns – who have already clinched the league title – were rather lethargic in their approach and had Chiefs been more clinical, they could have earned a big win.

Beating Sundowns – who have lost just twice in 28 games this season – would have been a big boost for Amakhosi who are rebuilding after the departure of Stuart Baxter.

Keagan Dolly, who has been a shining light in a rather dull season for Amakhosi, failed to step up and inflict some pain to his former side when he missed a penalty that would have handed Amakhosi the win late in the game.

Sundowns started well and played their normal assured way of rotating the ball and patiently building towards the Amakhosi half. But they could not find a way through a resolute Chiefs defence in the early exchanges.

It was in fact Chiefs who looked more lively and determined when on the ball, trying to catch Chiefs on a counter.

And it almost worked a few minutes into the game when Dolly was set on goal down the left, but he hurried his shot with a defender pressing on him and it went wide.

Khama Billiat also had a chance as Leonardo Castro cut through the Sundowns defence to set him up, but he could not control nor direct it towards goal.

Themba Zwane had a chance inside the Amakhosi box in the 20th minute but pulled his shot over the bar.

Bruce Bvuma pulled a big save in the 35th minute to deny Peter Shalulile who was allowed to take a header from close range as Sundowns started to exert their prowess.

Sundowns had a good start to the second half with Aubrey Modiba catching Chiefs defence flat footed and slicing the ball into the net.

But Sundowns then put their feet off the accelerator and allowed the hosts back into the game.

Phathutshedzo Nange brought them back with a well taken shot from just inside the Sundowns box as they were caught flat-footed at the back. With seven minutes to the end, Amakhosi were awarded a penalty after Musa Lebusa felled Kgaogelo Sekgota.

Dolly was given the responsibility to take the penalty but he tried to dilly-dally before taking his shot andReyaad Pirterse saved his attempt.

The draw delayed Sundowns’ quest for the biggest margin of points but kept Chiefs in the hunt for second position – the best they can achieve this season.